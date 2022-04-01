ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Ellis Soars Into Unfriendly Skies In New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer

It’s finally here!

‘Insecure’ star Jay Ellis is soaring into his movie star era as ‘Payback’ in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ where he’ll ascend to dangerous heights alongside Tom Cruise in the long-awaited sequel.

Peep the explosive trailer below:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

“For Maverick, to see these pilots at the age he was in the first film, and the way they interact with each other and the excitement and love of aviation, but also the willingness to put themselves in danger’s way, certainly reminds him of the way he was,” said Director Joseph Kosinski in an interview with Den of Geek.

“He has a lot of experience and loss along the way, to give him some context on that. When he sees Rooster, the son of his old wingman, that brings back a flood of memories and emotions that he hasn’t thought about in a while.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” soars into theaters May 27, 2022.

