Special ed teacher, family blessed with Lafayette Habitat for Humanity home

By Deanna Watson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 1 day ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Thursday's rain couldn't dampen the spirits of Teni’sha Ajayi and her family as they received the keys to their new Habitat for Humanity home in Lafayette.

Mayor Tony Roswarski helped celebrate with Ajayi and her children – Kourtney, Alaya, Alvin and Tazaiya – as Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette blessed their new home. Ajayi invested over 250 hours into building her home, said Bob Anderson, the organization's executive director.

The Ajayi home was considered this year's "Mayor Build."

"Habitat is very thankful for Mayor Roswarski's commitment to affordable housing in Lafayette," Anderson told the Journal & Courier. "We consider the mayor and the people of Lafayette partners with Habitat as we build affordable houses together."

Teni'sha Ajayi, a special education teacher, never gave up on her dream to own a home, Anderson said, adding that she attended Financial Peace University with Habitat Partner families two years ago before being accepted into the Partner Family Program.

"Owning her own home has been a long term goal for Teni'sha," Anderson added. "She wants her kids to see this accomplishment and have something to pass down to them."

Habitat for Humanity welcomed the contributions of a number of sponsors and volunteers on this particular build, including: Barney Scheumann and Tempest Homes, donating the property and supplied volunteer labor and materials; The Lafayette Fire Department; Klooz plumbing; SJR construction; Knox Roofing; ABC; John Kemble; and others.

