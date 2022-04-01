Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley A QUICK ROUND OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL TO EAST CENTRAL NEW MEXICO ON MONDAY A potent upper level trough will dive east southeastward into New Mexico late tonight into early Monday, bringing an associated cold front along with it. These features will combine to bring breezy to windy conditions, colder temperatures and areas of light to briefly moderate rain and snow to parts of northern and central New Mexico. Areas most likely to observe snowfall will stretch from the northern mountains into the northeast highlands, as well as portions of the east central plains where a quick one to four inches of snowfall will be possible. High elevation locations within the southern Sangre de Cristo mountains will likely observe the highest snowfall accumulations with high plains areas expected to receive a mix of rain and snow with no snow accumulation. Visibility may quickly reduce to less than one half mile as the front and associated snowfall moves through these areas. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing in most lower elevation areas by mid afternoon, so any snow accumulation should rapidly melt. Be sure to check the detailed forecast at weather.gov/abq for your specific location of interest, especially if travelling Monday morning.

