Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Palm Beach. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 615 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Tequesta, Juno Beach, North County Airport, Juno Ridge, Caloosa, Jupiter Farms, Philo Farms and Limestone Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
