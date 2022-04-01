Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Guadalupe County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-02 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland Showers with strong, gusty winds will impact portions of central Stillwater, southeastern Wheatland, northwestern Musselshell, Golden Valley and eastern Sweet Grass Counties through 430 PM MDT At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers with strong, gusty winds along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Ryegate to 18 miles southwest of Absarokee. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ryegate, Absarokee, Lavina, Franklin, Reed Point, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Greycliff, Hailstone Wildlife Refuge, Nye and Rapelje. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
