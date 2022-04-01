ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

UPDATE: Red Jacket Student in Custody After Allegedly Bringing Weapon to School

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 1 day ago
A potential tragedy was averted Friday after a staff member at Red Jacket High School was able to disarm a 15-year old boy who allegedly brought a loaded handgun into the building. Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero says he can’t emphasize enough how heroic the staff at the school handled the...

