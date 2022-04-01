UPDATE: Red Jacket Student in Custody After Allegedly Bringing Weapon to School

ACTON (CBS) – Two Acton Police officers have been placed on leave as allegations of inappropriate conduct are investigated. Both of the officers were once school resource officers at Acton-Boxboro Regional High School. A former student says they were the victim of inappropriate conduct by both men at separate times. A statement from the town manager and police chief does not give a time frame or provide any specifics. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is conducting the investigation. The allegations became public during a recent traffic stop when the former student told the sergeant who had pulled them over. The sergeant reported the allegations and alerted the department to social media posts made by the former student. “The allegations are serious and deeply disturbing, and we take all such claims seriously,” Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said in a statement. “We are cooperating with and have turned over our report of this matter to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and State Police Detectives assigned to her office.” Both officers are on paid administrative leave.

