The fourth annual Vision of Beauty Cotillion will present this year’s debutantes at 6 p.m., March 19, at The 8820, located at 8820 Bender Road in North Ridgeville. Sponsored by the Lorain County Section of National Council Negro Women Inc., eight young women who are Elyria High School seniors, along with two from Lorain High School and one from Marion L. Steele High School will receive honors for their commitment to their communities and their transition into adulthood, according to a news release.

17 DAYS AGO