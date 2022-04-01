Jimin seizes BTS’ Twitter account for April Fool’s prank

The night before the Oscars, the scene at Sunset Tower’s Terrace Bar would’ve been the envy of any A-list party planner – with guests including Dua Lipa, Robert Pattinson, Orlando Bloom and many more, insiders told Page Six.
Lipa was spotted dining by the hotel’s pool, we hear, at a table with pals including Katy Perry’s go-to stylist Johnny Wujek and hit songwriter Sarah Hudson.
Hudson – who has collaborated on a number of tunes with the “One Kiss” singer, 26 – was celebrating her birthday, spies told us.
Waiters were seen bringing out a cake for the well-tattooed songwriter....
