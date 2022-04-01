ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Jimin seizes BTS’ Twitter account for April Fool’s prank

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGotcha! Jimin is playing one heck of an April Fool’s prank on his fellow BTS band mates and their fans by taking over their Twitter account — literally. Over 45 million people follow BTS...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Cardi B Threatens to Delete Social Media Again After Posting a Pic of Her Son to Twitter

Rapper Cardi B defended herself following backlash for posting a photo of one of her kids. The “Up” rapper hasn’t had the best experiences on social media. Although she gained an impressive following before becoming a global star, Cardi experienced multiple trolls and heated exchanges on Instagram and Twitter. The drama even made Cardi leave social media on several occasions.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Korean
Elle

Zendaya Suited Up For the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. Zendaya in only one outfit on Oscars night? As if. The Dune actress switched up her look for Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party, opting for a pointy-shouldered power suit after drawing gasps with her Valentino white silk crop top and long, glittering skirt earlier in the evening.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

West Side Story's lead actress Rachel Zegler offered role as presenter at Oscars... after shocking fans by revealing she wasn't invited despite her movie being nominated for SEVEN awards

Rachel Zegler has been offered to present at The Oscars after expressing her disappointment over not being invited to the gala despite her film West Side Story receiving seven nominations. The 20-year-old Latina actress has now been invited to be a presenter by The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

2022 Oscars: Beyoncé to Perform Live for First Time in 2 Years at 2022 Oscars

Watch: See Beyonce's Daughters Rumi & Blue Ivy in New Ivy Park Ad. The Best Original Song nominees are getting in formation. At the 2022 Oscars on March 27, Beyoncé will perform live for the first time in two years, singing "Be Alive" from King Richard. Also slated to take the stage? Her fellow nominees in the category, including Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra, the Academy accounted March 22. They'll perform "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die, "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days and "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto, respectively. As for Van Morrison—who was recognized for Belfast's "Down to Joy"—he'll be sitting this one out due to a scheduling conflict.
TENNIS
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Who’s hosting the awards ceremony?

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are fast approaching, with the starriest names in music set to gather and celebrate the best in the business on 3 April. Next month, Trevor Noah makes his return as the host for the biggest night in music. Noah took the stage during last year’s virtual event that broadcasted live from the Los Angeles Convention Centre. “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason jr said in a statement.“We feel fortunate to once again...
MUSIC
KXLY

Beyonce and Billie Eilish confirmed to perform at Oscars

Beyonce and Billie Eilish and Finneas have been confirmed to perform at the Oscars. Following speculation that the ‘Run the World’ hitmaker would perform ‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard’, and the 20-year-old pop star and her brother their Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’, which are both nominated for Best Original Song at the prestigious awards ceremony on March 27, the performers have been confirmed.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

‘RHOA’ Alum Eva Marcille Pregnant with 4th Child: Congrats

Full house! The reality star announced she and husband Mike Sterling are adding another little one to their bunch on Apr. 1. Oh baby! Eva Marcille, 37, is expecting her 4th child! The Real Housewives Of Atlanta alumnus shared the happy news on Instagram on Apr. 1, 2022, telling her 4.6 million followers “the cat is out of the bag!”.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Dua Lipa, Robert Pattinson, ‘Euphoria’ cast party in LA ahead of Oscars

The night before the Oscars, the scene at Sunset Tower’s Terrace Bar would’ve been the envy of any A-list party planner – with guests including Dua Lipa, Robert Pattinson, Orlando Bloom and many more, insiders told Page Six. Lipa was spotted dining by the hotel’s pool, we hear, at a table with pals including Katy Perry’s go-to stylist Johnny Wujek and hit songwriter Sarah Hudson. Hudson – who has collaborated on a number of tunes with the “One Kiss” singer, 26 – was celebrating her birthday, spies told us. Waiters were seen bringing out a cake for the well-tattooed songwriter....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Gotcha! The Ultimate List of 30 April Fools' Pranks for Parents

It doesn’t matter if you’re a kid or an adult—we’ve all got an inner jokester that likes to come out from time to time. April 1st—better known as April Fools’ Day—seems as good a time as any, if not the perfect time, to let that secret joker out and reveal your awesome April Fools’ pranks. Don’t ya think?!
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy