Economy

How Sportswear Leader Puma is Approaching Hybrid Work

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago
Erin Longin, General Manager of the Run/Train Business Unit at Puma, joins ChedHER to discuss how Puma is approaching a hybrid work model, and ways to empower women in the workplace.

