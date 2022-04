Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Picard episode "Watcher." Read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Picard really put all of its characters in a bind, and even Q is struggling after the show went back to the year 2024. The powerful (and occasionally dangerous) being was in the midst of concocting a scheme to derail some poor woman's career by planting bad thoughts in her mind, but when he snapped his fingers, nothing happened. Q realized his powers aren't working, and while we didn't learn why, the answer may come from the classic Trek series, The Next Generation.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO