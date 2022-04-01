Police searching for Cedar City suspects
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these two?
Cedar City Police are searching for two suspects in an ongoing investigation.
The details of the case have not been released at this time. Their images were captured through surveillance camera footage at a local store.
Police say the man and woman are believed to drive a gray Ford Mustang.
If you know who they are, please call Officer Martinez and reference case # C22-00863. (435)586-2956Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
