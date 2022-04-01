West Hartford resident arrested for shots fired incident

West Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A resident faces arraignment for a shots fired incident this morning on Fairlawn Street, according to Police.

Police said nobody was injured. Police responded to 55 Fairlawn Street, just after 1 AM. They discovered a shell casing on the porch, later identifying the suspect as John Cassidy. Police say he fired several rounds. When they initially tried to contact the suspect, he was uncooperative. Police said out of caution, residents were evacuated. The West Hartford Emergency Services Unit and New Britain and Farmington Police provided assistance.

Cassidy then exited the residence and was taken into custody. He faces Weapons, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief and Breach of Peace charges.

West Hartford Police are investigating but call the incident an isolated one.