ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

West Hartford resident arrested for shots fired incident

By Greg Little
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ScOUu_0ewbATYT00

West Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -A resident faces arraignment for a shots fired incident this morning on Fairlawn Street, according to Police.

Police said nobody was injured. Police responded to 55 Fairlawn Street, just after 1 AM. They discovered a shell casing on the porch, later identifying the suspect as John Cassidy. Police say he fired several rounds. When they initially tried to contact the suspect, he was uncooperative. Police said out of caution, residents were evacuated. The West Hartford Emergency Services Unit and New Britain and Farmington Police provided assistance.

Cassidy then exited the residence and was taken into custody. He faces Weapons, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief and Breach of Peace charges.

West Hartford Police are investigating but call the incident an isolated one.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 61

62-year-old woman shot in Hartford dies from injuries: police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman shot on Irving Street in Hartford last week has died from her injuries, police said Monday. Police responded to the 100 block of Irving Street on Wednesday afternoon where they found 62-year-old Cynthia Reynolds with a gunshot wound. "Upon arrival she was alert and...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

4 charged in 2005 Hartford cold case

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people are facing charges in connection with a 2005 fatal shooting of a woman in Hartford, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. Dante Davis, 21, was standing on Martin Street just after 11 p.m. on June 21, 2005, with her boyfriend and other people when the suspects […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
West Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
West Hartford, CT
City
New Britain, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wtic Radio
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Man dead after being struck by garbage truck in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police say a man is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in Hartford Thursday morning. Authorities say the crash happened in the area of 160 Brainard Road around 6:13 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 69-year-old male in the road with life-threatening...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In New Haven

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed on a Connecticut street. The teenage boy was shot around 9 p.m., Sunday, March 20 in New Haven, on Orchard Place, between Orchard Street and Charles Street. Responding officers located the victim, who had been struck by gunfire, said Officer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy