Los Angeles, CA

Fire Damages Fourplex in Beverly Grove

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire damaged a fourplex in Beverly Grove Friday, but no one...

mynewsla.com

KTLA

Guard found dead in Malibu parking lot identified as investigation continues

A security guard who was found dead in a Malibu parking lot early Tuesday has been identified as the investigation into what occurred continues. Inge Baumbach was discovered after deputies responded to the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 7:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An employee who works in […]
MALIBU, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Palmdale Man Identified In Fatal Acton Crash

A Palmdale man was identified as the person killed in a fatal Acton crash Wednesday morning. Christian Flores, 24, from Palmdale was killed in the crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision...
PALMDALE, CA
WGAL

Residence damaged by fire in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A residential home faced damages from another fire in Adams County. Emergency responders were dispatched right after noon on Sunday to the 100 block of Poplar Springs Road in Franklin Township. According to dispatchers, residents of the home made it out, along with a dog,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTHR

Building heavily damaged in near south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A building on Indianapolis' near south side sustained heavy damage in a fire early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to a building in the 1800 block of Shelby Street, near East Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive, around 12:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department said. Fire and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY

