ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Transform any room into a haven with this aroma diffuser set

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qyq0x_0ewbAJyR00

Scent is powerful, and having the right ones around you can really make or break your day — and if you've ever let a bag of spinach sit too long in the fridge, you know this all too well. From smells that encourage relaxation and better sleep to ones that help revitalize you and make you more productive, there are different types of essential oils out there for whatever you crave.

Finding the proper essential oils means nothing if you don't have a quality aroma diffuser to use them with, and that's where this Airthereal LF200 Aroma Diffuser + Essential Oils Gift Set comes into play. It's on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $67). Capable of turning your bedroom, living room, office , or any room for that matter, into a treat for the senses, using this diffuser is a great way to impact your day-to-day, making your space special.

The Airthereal LF200 Aroma Diffuser is incredibly easy to use and has adjustable mist settings to appease your specific needs. You can also set it to run on a timer of one, three, or six hours, and it even goes into stand-by mode automatically if it runs out of water. And if you're not in the mood for aromatherapy, the diffuser also serves as a small humidifier, great for keeping the air moist and comfortable.

And to make things even easier, each Airthereal Diffuser comes with your choice of essential oils, whether they be part of the "floral and fruity" or "spirit inspired" collection, including bergamot for mental clarity, a blend to boost your mood, rosewood for grounding, and beyond. You can even opt to add the desired blend with a carrier oil and apply it directly to your skin. And each essential oil is safe to use around the house, as they're free of any dangerous parabens, additives, or fillers.

With a brand like Airtherial, a popular manufacturer of quality purifiers, ozone generators, and more, you can count on lasting comfort for many years to come. And since the device comes in two different colors — white and wood — they fit perfectly in any room you put them in.

Get Airthereal LF200 Aroma Diffuser + Essential Oils Gift Set for $49.99 , 26% off its regular price.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop
Raise your glass! Get 15 premium bottles of wine for $85
Stay organized and simplify your workflow with this easy-to-use database platform
Never lose your way with this futuristic smartphone navigation display
Save big on your favorite restaurants with this eGift card worth $100 for only $18
Save 30% on diagramming software during this massive digital sale
This portable monitor changes the way you watch shows and it's now on sale
April showers are no match for this strong, compact, and lightweight umbrella
Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels' top-rated fitness app will whip you into shape in time for summer
Meet your fitness goals with this discounted Moviing Online subscription
Perfect your golf swing for a discount with this innovative simulator
Build strength and flexibility with this innovative back-stretching bench
Save big on this acclaimed cordless vacuum
Start your journey to be a professional music producer with Punkademic's eLearning subscription
Keep your AirPods clean with this ingenious tool
The best eco-friendly products to make spring cleaning your home easier in 2022
Get access to over 700 voices in this text-to-talk subscription
This premium Microsoft Office training bundle and lifetime license is deeply discounted right now
This life insurance provider makes getting covered easier
10 discounted gardening products to get you planting this spring
Head back to the office with savings on this sleek and layered lunch box
This small but powerful Bluetooth speaker is 50% off right now
Show your beard some love with this premium facial hair care collection
This digital highlighter copies and pastes text from the page to any screen
This Kickstarter-funded heated jacket will keep you warm and stylish
Soothe your muscles with this game-changing massage device
Save more than 50% on a lifetime subscription to Babbel’s language learning platform
These chef-crafted mushroom-multi gummies help restore your body’s natural balance
This fitness platform will revolutionize your at-home workouts and is now 30% off
Get a Sam's Club membership, $10 gift card, and more for $20
Impress your dentist with the Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush and Water Flosser
Make tax season easier with savings on these 10 helpful programs
Get this high-end Echelon fitness bike at a drastically reduced price
Gear up for tax season with must-have cryptocurrency tax filing software
Stay prepared with this weather alert radio for more than 50% off its regular price
Relax after a long day with these luxurious bath teas
This portable, game-changing touchscreen monitor is more than 50% off its regular price
With over 16 million hues, this lamp will give off good vibes in any room
Channel your inner songwriter with these discounted music classes
G et up to 25 hours of listening time with these stellar wireless earbuds
Make sure your pet is well covered with insurance as low as $10 a month
Get your business in order with savings on these financing and accounting e-courses
These discounted and breathable bamboo sheets also have deep side pockets
Learn to build wealth with real estate using this ultimate e-learning bundle

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Audacy
Audacy

55K+

Followers

54K+

Posts

18M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
TechRadar

Dust mites and sweat: what builds up on a mattress when it isn’t cleaned

When was the last time you showed your mattress some TLC? And what builds up on that soft, pillowy surface when it isn’t cleaned regularly? Dust mites, sweat and pet dander are just a few of the things you can expect. Even if you have recently invested in the best mattress for your sleep, keeping it fresh from the start will help it last longer (and save you money).
LIFESTYLE
KTEN.com

10 Hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger. When thinking about how to make a space look and feel larger, moving your furniture around may seem like the obvious fix at first. But there are tons of tricks that can maximize a room beyond rearranging bookshelves and chairs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jillian Michaels
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

How to Clean Laminate Floors So They Stay Gleaming

Laminate flooring has come a long way over the years, and it’s far more affordable than other options on the market. (Yeah, we know that hardwood quote made you cry.) As such, it’s no wonder that this type of flooring is exceedingly popular. The only catch is that you really do need to know how to take care of it if you want it to stay, well, pretty. Good news: We tapped a couple experts and got the lowdown on how to clean laminate floors. Here’s what you need to know.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diffuser#Raise Your Glass#Lunch Box#Kickstarter#Scent
Real Simple

This Amazon Storefront Breaks Down Living Room Decorating in 8 Easy Steps

If you're feeling like you're in a living room decorating rut, it's probably time for a simple refresh that'll instantly elevate your space. Whether you're looking to upgrade your furniture or add some decor to make the room feel complete, there's no easier place to shop than Amazon. Case in point, the retailer has a hidden storefront designed to help you create the perfect living room in eight easy steps.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

Balcony gardens: 5 tips to transform your small space into a green haven

Balconies are the ultimate amenity for apartment dwellers. Small, yes, but their potential is endless when it comes to space-saving design, compact furniture and privacy-giving plants. Looking for balcony design ideas? You may not have a garden, but don't let that stop you from creating the outdoor space of your...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Interesting Engineering

7 air purifiers that can fill any living space with clean air

We've learned new ways to take care of our well-being in our working and residential environments as the pandemic has impacted our lives over the last two years. We welcomed disinfectants, masks, and surgical gloves into our lives, and realized that keeping everything clean and free of bacteria is necessary. Keeping the air clean is one approach to maintaining our hygiene, too. The air is not a solid thing you can clean with disinfectants and detergents, but air purifiers are around to help.
ELECTRONICS
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy