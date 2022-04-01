Transform any room into a haven with this aroma diffuser set

Scent is powerful, and having the right ones around you can really make or break your day — and if you've ever let a bag of spinach sit too long in the fridge, you know this all too well. From smells that encourage relaxation and better sleep to ones that help revitalize you and make you more productive, there are different types of essential oils out there for whatever you crave.

Finding the proper essential oils means nothing if you don't have a quality aroma diffuser to use them with, and that's where this Airthereal LF200 Aroma Diffuser + Essential Oils Gift Set comes into play. It's on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $67). Capable of turning your bedroom, living room, office , or any room for that matter, into a treat for the senses, using this diffuser is a great way to impact your day-to-day, making your space special.

The Airthereal LF200 Aroma Diffuser is incredibly easy to use and has adjustable mist settings to appease your specific needs. You can also set it to run on a timer of one, three, or six hours, and it even goes into stand-by mode automatically if it runs out of water. And if you're not in the mood for aromatherapy, the diffuser also serves as a small humidifier, great for keeping the air moist and comfortable.

And to make things even easier, each Airthereal Diffuser comes with your choice of essential oils, whether they be part of the "floral and fruity" or "spirit inspired" collection, including bergamot for mental clarity, a blend to boost your mood, rosewood for grounding, and beyond. You can even opt to add the desired blend with a carrier oil and apply it directly to your skin. And each essential oil is safe to use around the house, as they're free of any dangerous parabens, additives, or fillers.

With a brand like Airtherial, a popular manufacturer of quality purifiers, ozone generators, and more, you can count on lasting comfort for many years to come. And since the device comes in two different colors — white and wood — they fit perfectly in any room you put them in.

Get Airthereal LF200 Aroma Diffuser + Essential Oils Gift Set for $49.99 , 26% off its regular price.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

