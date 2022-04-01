ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Cargo flights cause profits to soar at Korean Air amid pandemic

By Jo Sung-a, Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333clR_0ewbACnM00

SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- Korean Air saw record profits last year even as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the airline industry.

Korean Air saw its 2021 operating income jump some 12 times to a record-high $1.17 billion from a year before. Its sales also rose 18.4% year on year.

This is in contrast to many other airlines, which struggled to find their footing over the past two years due to the decrease in customers.

"Our workers received bonuses for the first time in three years. The amount is almost the same for all employees, although those from the cargo division got a little bit more," a Korean Air official told UPI News Korea.

Korean Air's cargo business is credited for much of the profit increase, as the company operates many charter and cargo-only passenger flights.

Air Transport World on Thursday picked Korean Air as "Cargo Operator of the Year," and awarded U.S. carrier Alaska Airlines with the title "Airline of the Year."

"Korean Air has continued to go from strength to strength, remaining at the forefront of addressing the global cargo capacity shortages resulting from the pandemic," the ATW said in a statement.

Observers say that Korean Air will be able to bring in high profits this year, as well.

"Korean Air is expected to record a huge profit in 2022. But there are some uncertainties, including the rise in crude oil prices," NH Investment & Securities analyst Jung Yeon-seung said in a phone interview.

Petroleum prices have soared since late February after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sparking concerns over a global fuel shortage for airlines.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

World's longest commercial flight route is created as Cathay Pacific launch 10,326-mile New York-Hong Kong service avoiding Russian airspace

Cathay Pacific will set a new world record for the longest commercial flight route after tweaking its New York to Hong Kong journey to avoid Russian airspace. Hong Kong's national flag carrier will now send jets journeying between JFK in New York and Hong Kong International (HKG) around Russia rather than through it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cntraveler.com

Singapore Airlines Is Bringing First Class Suites to U.S.-Bound Flights

Today Singapore reopened to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers with no testing or quarantine requirement. Coinciding with the reopened borders? Some fantastic flight news from Singapore Airlines. First off: The largest passenger plane in the world is back. The Singapore Airlines’ Airbus A380—with economy, premium economy, and business class, plus one...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Wichita Eagle

How Pandemic Profited a Heating and Air Conditioning Giant

When it comes to a world threatened by global warming, Carrier Global has more than just cold air to offer. David Gitlin, chairman and CEO of Carrier Global (CARR) - Get Carrier Global Corp. Report, the heating and air conditioning giant, told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of Mad Money there are many long-term, secular growth trends that are driving the company.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Transport World#Pandemic#Upi News Korea#Korean Air#Cargo Operator Of#Atw
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

How the plane in China went from cruising altitude to disaster

Flight MU5735 was en route from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to the port city of Guangzhou on March 21 when it suddenly plunged from cruising altitude and crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing all 132 people onboard. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chinese airline grounds all its Boeing 737-800s after 132 died in death plunge: Passenger jet went into sudden terrifying 350mph, 30,000ft dive and smashed into mountainside in China killing all people onboard

A Chinese airline has grounded all of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft today after 132 people died when their passenger jet crashed in China this morning after suddenly nose-diving and plummeting 30,000ft in two minutes an hitting the ground at 350mph. State media reported all 737-800s in China Eastern's fleet were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Why A SWISS Boeing 777 Landed Next To A Company A220 In Miami

Passengers on a SWISS Boeing 777 were left confused and a bit excited after seeing an Airbus A220-300 of the same airline performing a parallel landing in Miami. The B777 had come in from Zurich, while the A220 was completing its three-hour flight from Montreal. But what was the narrowbody jet doing in Miami in the first place?
MIAMI, FL
cntraveler.com

These Airlines’ Boarding Passes Offer Travel Perks Even After You Land

For most travelers, a boarding pass generally has a short shelf-life: Once the flight attendant scans them, they're usually on their way to a trashcan or doomed to languish in the depths of an airline app. But did you know your airline boarding pass can grant you access to travel perks even once your flight lands? In fact, that used boarding pass might also be your ticket to discounted spa treatments, reduced museum admissions, complimentary cocktails, free ski passes, and more.
TRAVEL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
323K+
Followers
53K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy