Clark Mills, NY

Clark Mills woman killed in pedestrian-car crash in Westmoreland

By Rob Booth, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 1 day ago
A Clark Mills woman was killed Thursday night in a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the area of 5276 State Route 233 in the town of Westmoreland, state police said.

At 9:08 p.m., a pickup truck operated by Paul R. Dowd, 64, of Clinton, was traveling south on Route 233 when he saw 76-year-old Dianne M. French of Clark Mills crossing the road, troopers said.

He attempted to swerve but was unable to avoid hitting her, officials said. French was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A State Police Drug Recognition Expert responded to the scene, and Dowd tested negative for any drug or alcohol impairment, police said.

The investigation is continuing.

