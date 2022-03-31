ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Another built-to-rent, single-family home community planned in Colorado Springs

By Rich Laden rich.laden@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hauOH_0ewb9Qu200

The built-to-rent concept — single-family homes constructed as rental properties — might be gaining momentum in Colorado Springs.

The Empire Group, a Scottsdale, Ariz., residential and commercial real estate company, plans to develop a 228-unit, built-to-rent community on the Springs' northeast side, according to a proposal submitted last month to city government planners.

It would be the area's second recently proposed built-to-rent community. In February, Continental Properties of suburban Milwaukee submitted a plan to city officials that shows construction of 123 single-family rental homes, also on the Springs' northeast side.

Built-to-rent projects have soared in popularity nationwide over the last several years, according to news articles and real estate industry publications. They feature single-family, detached homes that are constructed with the express purpose of renting them as if they're apartments.

The communities appeal to renters who want a maintenance-free lifestyle and amenities similar to large apartment complexes. Yet built-to-rent communities also typically provide larger living spaces and the privacy that comes with single-family homes.

Developers have ramped up construction of built-to-rent communities in response to growing interest by renters, some of whom don't want to own a home or can't qualify for a mortgage. And because of the strong demand, developers can command rental rates of thousands of dollars a month.

Empire Group officials couldn't be reached for comment. The company's website shows it has completed or is finishing at least seven similar Phoenix-area built-to-rent projects with a total of about 1,500 rental units.

The company's project in Colorado Springs, to be called the Village at Cottonwood Creek, would be developed on nearly 26 acres northeast of Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Road, according to its proposal submitted to city officials.

Village at Cottonwood Creek would be a gated community of one-, two- and three-bedroom properties, ranging from 680 to 1,300 square feet, Empire's proposal shows.

Of the 228 units, 150 would be two- and three-bedroom single-family, detached homes; the 78 one-bedroom units would be built as duplexes — two units per building.

"Every home in the community will be single-story with a modern, open floor plan design, including vaulted ceilings, abundant natural light and a private outdoor patio and backyard," according to Empire's proposal.

Homes would be arranged "in architectural clusters to encourage interaction, while also maintaining personal privacy," the proposal says.

Amenities would include a pool and spa, barbeque areas, a dog park, washing areas for cars and pets, open space recreation areas, car-charging stations for electric vehicles, trash compactors and valet garbage service.

Every home also would include a doggy-door access to a backyard. Smart-home technology packages would feature video doorbells, keyless entry systems and remote- controlled security and HVAC systems, according to Empire's proposal.

What's next for these empty retail buildings in Colorado Springs?

A community center would have a state-of-the-art fitness center and gathering space to accommodate community events or private gatherings.

Parking would include a mix of uncovered, covered, garage and accessible spaces, while residents also would be able to rent on-site storage units.

"Most importantly, the community management will be responsible for all maintenance of amenities and landscaping including individual patios and backyard areas," Empire's proposal says.

Empire's proposal doesn't spell out a timetable for its Colorado Springs project. It also doesn't include rental rates, though one Phoenix-area project shown on the company's website lists monthly rents ranging from $1,495 for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit with 671 square feet to $2,375 for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit of 1,282 square feet.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Real Estate
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado cities ranked among 'most dog-friendly' in country

It's no secret that Coloradans love their canine companions, making it no surprise that two Colorado cities have been ranked among the most dog-friendly spots in the country. A recent data analysis conducted by BestPlaces.net and published by Rocket Homes considered a wide range of criteria while seeking to rank America's most dog-friendly places, including the number of local pet stores, prevalence of hiking trails and parks, and various pet-related restrictions, among other things.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Remains of first Colorado person to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Single Family Homes#Real Estate Company#Community Management#The Empire Group#Springs#Continental Properties
Outsider.com

Yosemite Set to Remove Homeowners From Property Surrounding the National Park

A few homeowners who live near Yosemite National Park are being forced to move this weekend without any kind of compensation. Residents of the El Portal Trailer Park found out back in December that their leases would be terminated by Yosemite National Park come March. Well, Outsiders, that deadline is here. The Park is not allowing anyone to live in their homes past 11:59 p.m. on March 13.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy