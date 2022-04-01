ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

Gwinnett County man arrested in Connecticut, charged with molesting child in Oconee County

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 1 day ago
A Gwinnett County man was arrested Thursday on charges he molested a child in early March in Oconee County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Victor Jimenez Pastor, 22, of Lawrenceville.

At the time of his arrest, the GBI said the suspect had returned to Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Conn. He was arrested there by campus police and is currently in that city’s jail awaiting extradition to Oconee County.

Pastor is charged with aggravated child molestation, violating the computer pornography and child exploitation act, having obscene internet contact with a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The alleged conduct was reported to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office by an official at an Oconee County school the victim attended. The child's age was unavailable.

The investigation revealed that Pastor was in contact with the child on a social media platform and had chatted with her in a sexually explicit manner, according to the GBI.

Pastor drove from his Lawrenceville home to Watkinsville, where he met the girl and took her to another location in Oconee County, where she was molested, according to the GBI report.

The GBI said Pastor took the child to her home before he returned to his home.

Warrants were obtained for Pastor’s arrest and that is when agents learned the suspect had returned to college in Connecticut.

The investigation is part of the GBI’s effort to identify people involved in child pornography through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

