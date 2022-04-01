ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I went dumpster diving & found over 200 gift cards from Starbucks, Ulta, HomeGoods & TJ Maxx – I even got free gas

By Kenley Stevenson
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmYn9_0ewb8eLX00

WHO knew that dumpster diving could get you gift cards to spend at your favorite stores?

A woman known as GlamourDDive on YouTube shared a video showing more than 200 gift cards that she's pulled from the trash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRKaW_0ewb8eLX00
One YouTuber collected over 200 gift cards from dumpster diving Credit: YouTube/GlamourDDive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fO2s_0ewb8eLX00
The gift cards included stores like HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Ulta, and more Credit: Getty - Contributor

The YouTuber claimed she had been saving the cards "for a very long time" but had no idea what to expect from them.

"I'm really hoping to find at least a couple of dollars to make this worth it," she said.

"I think $20 is my guess."

As she picked through the pile, there were gift cards to stores such as Ulta, Bath & Body Works, Starbucks, Michael's, TJ Maxx, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DU9Ts_0ewb8eLX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QP4WK_0ewb8eLX00

She first separated all of the cards into piles and then used a coin to scratch off each code on the back.

After revealing the code, she went online to plug in the numbers and find out the amount left on each card.

She repeated this process for each of the cards she found.

Out of more than 200 cards, only four actually had money on them.

The first she found was for TJ Maxx with a balance of $7.41 left on it.

She then found a RaceTrac gift card with a balance of $29.66.

The vlogger was very surprised to have found an unused Starbucks card for $25.

She then lucked out again with another $25 gift card for Michaels.

"I don't know how these get thrown out," she said.

"But I'm thankful."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xo8d_0ewb8eLX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c20aN_0ewb8eLX00

After racking up a total of about $90 in gift card balances, she used her profits to treat herself.

She bought home decor, a bunny stress ball, a grab bag from Michael's, gas for her car, and even lunch from Starbucks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPry6_0ewb8eLX00
She had to scratch off the codes on all 200 cards Credit: YouTube/GlamourDDive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkIOy_0ewb8eLX00
She found an unused $25 Starbucks card and used it to buy herself lunch Credit: YouTube/GlamourDDive

Comments / 16

Busta Nutter
1d ago

Fake news. Gift cards have no value until you take them to the register and put money on them.

Reply(1)
27
Momma Bear
8h ago

Looks like Ulta just dumped their “holiday” theme cards… just making room for the next season of cards. Here’s the catch… you have to put money on them, to have money on them… 😅😅😅😅

Reply
4
