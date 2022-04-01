I went dumpster diving & found over 200 gift cards from Starbucks, Ulta, HomeGoods & TJ Maxx – I even got free gas

WHO knew that dumpster diving could get you gift cards to spend at your favorite stores?

A woman known as GlamourDDive on YouTube shared a video showing more than 200 gift cards that she's pulled from the trash.

One YouTuber collected over 200 gift cards from dumpster diving Credit: YouTube/GlamourDDive

The gift cards included stores like HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Ulta, and more Credit: Getty - Contributor

The YouTuber claimed she had been saving the cards "for a very long time" but had no idea what to expect from them.

"I'm really hoping to find at least a couple of dollars to make this worth it," she said.

"I think $20 is my guess."

As she picked through the pile, there were gift cards to stores such as Ulta, Bath & Body Works, Starbucks, Michael's, TJ Maxx, and more.

She first separated all of the cards into piles and then used a coin to scratch off each code on the back.

After revealing the code, she went online to plug in the numbers and find out the amount left on each card.

She repeated this process for each of the cards she found.

Out of more than 200 cards, only four actually had money on them.

The first she found was for TJ Maxx with a balance of $7.41 left on it.

She then found a RaceTrac gift card with a balance of $29.66.

The vlogger was very surprised to have found an unused Starbucks card for $25.

She then lucked out again with another $25 gift card for Michaels.

"I don't know how these get thrown out," she said.

"But I'm thankful."

After racking up a total of about $90 in gift card balances, she used her profits to treat herself.

She bought home decor, a bunny stress ball, a grab bag from Michael's, gas for her car, and even lunch from Starbucks.

She had to scratch off the codes on all 200 cards Credit: YouTube/GlamourDDive

She found an unused $25 Starbucks card and used it to buy herself lunch Credit: YouTube/GlamourDDive

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS