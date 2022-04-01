ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor DeSantis, Van Zant Brothers Release “Sweet Florida,” Anthem for Freedom-Loving Floridians

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago

In a tribute to the courage, patriotism, and grit of freedom-loving Floridians, Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the release of “Sweet Florida” from Florida natives Johnny Van Zant and Donnie Van Zant, who co-wrote and released their hit new single.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnXEP_0ewb8dSo00

The debut of the song and its accompanying music video were featured this morning on Fox News’ Fox & Friends and is available for download on Spotify and Apple Music.

“For them to do this is really, really special. I think they did a great job,” said Governor DeSantis on Fox & Friends, “After I was in the studio, I’m leaving and it starts playing in my head! I played it for my wife and kids and my five-year-old daughter sings it. That’s how you know you’ve got a winner on your hands!”

“We gotta thank Governor DeSantis for standing and believing what he believes,” said Johnny Van Zant on Fox & Friends. “He stands for everything that we believe. He’s been a great governor for us.”

The Van Zant brothers, both Jacksonville natives, wrote this song as an anthem for freedom-loving Floridians who support Governor DeSantis. The song highlights the leadership of Governor DeSantis over Brandon and Doctor Fauci as he works to Keep Florida Free.

“Our governor, he’s red, white, and blue. Down in Sweet Florida, he’s shootin’ us straight and telling us the truth,” the lyrics read.

The song is available on Spotify and Apple Music .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Van Zant
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Johnny Van Zant
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Fox News#Fox Friends#Apple Music#Keep Florida Free#Tampafp Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
110K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy