Governor DeSantis, Van Zant Brothers Release “Sweet Florida,” Anthem for Freedom-Loving Floridians

In a tribute to the courage, patriotism, and grit of freedom-loving Floridians, Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the release of “Sweet Florida” from Florida natives Johnny Van Zant and Donnie Van Zant, who co-wrote and released their hit new single.

The debut of the song and its accompanying music video were featured this morning on Fox News’ Fox & Friends and is available for download on Spotify and Apple Music.

“For them to do this is really, really special. I think they did a great job,” said Governor DeSantis on Fox & Friends, “After I was in the studio, I’m leaving and it starts playing in my head! I played it for my wife and kids and my five-year-old daughter sings it. That’s how you know you’ve got a winner on your hands!”

“We gotta thank Governor DeSantis for standing and believing what he believes,” said Johnny Van Zant on Fox & Friends. “He stands for everything that we believe. He’s been a great governor for us.”

The Van Zant brothers, both Jacksonville natives, wrote this song as an anthem for freedom-loving Floridians who support Governor DeSantis. The song highlights the leadership of Governor DeSantis over Brandon and Doctor Fauci as he works to Keep Florida Free.

“Our governor, he’s red, white, and blue. Down in Sweet Florida, he’s shootin’ us straight and telling us the truth,” the lyrics read.

The song is available on Spotify and Apple Music .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .