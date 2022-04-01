No injuries reported in Mankato house fire Tuesday

VALLEJO (CBS S/BCN) — An elderly woman and her daughter died after a fire ignited in a basement and swept through a Vallejo home, officials confirmed Thursday.
The blaze at a single-story home in the 100 block of Bayview Avenue was reported at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, the fire had already engulfed the basement and spread to the house above.
Firefighters searched the inside of the home while trying to bring the blaze under control.
They found three residents, who were rescued and taken to hospitals. Shortly after arriving, two of them, an 81-year-old woman and her 50-year-old daughter had died...
