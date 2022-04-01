ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

No injuries reported in Mankato house fire Tuesday

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo injuries were reported in a house fire Tuesday morning in Mankato. The Mankato Department...

Bring Me The News

2,500 hogs die in southern Minnesota barn fire

An estimated 2,500 hogs were killed in a barn fire early Thursday morning in southeastern Minnesota. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported on the 11000 block of 55th St. SE in Eyota Township at 3:35 a.m., with deputies arriving at the farm to find a barn fully engulfed in flames.
EYOTA, MN
CBS San Francisco

Mother, Daughter Die In Tuesday Night Vallejo House Fire

VALLEJO (CBS S/BCN) — An elderly woman and her daughter died after a fire ignited in a basement and swept through a Vallejo home, officials confirmed Thursday. The blaze at a single-story home in the 100 block of Bayview Avenue was reported at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, the fire had already engulfed the basement and spread to the house above. Firefighters searched the inside of the home while trying to bring the blaze under control. They found three residents, who were rescued and taken to hospitals. Shortly after arriving, two of them, an 81-year-old woman and her 50-year-old daughter had died...
VALLEJO, CA
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing of woman at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner. Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Woman shot, killed at gathering in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman has died after she was shot Friday morning in south Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers arrived to the scene of the shooting on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South around 7:40 a.m., and learned that a woman in her 30s had suffered from a gunshot wound. They later learned the woman had been loaded into a vehicle after the shooting, and was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Hurtful, Invasive’: North Minneapolis Family Has Packages Stolen That Memorialized Late Father

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis family says they were the target of a thief while they mourned the loss of a loved one. A week ago, their front-door camera captured video of the man they believe stole some gifts that memorialized their father who had recently passed away. “A lot of laughs. A lot of references and stuff are all to our dad,” said Vanessa DeLaire. Charismatic with a lot of wit. That’s how Vanessa DeLaire and her brother Jason Peterson DeLaire will remember their father John. He recently passed away after a three-year battle with cancer. “He was a big advocate for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man Shot In North Minneapolis, Suspect Flees The Scene

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being shot in North Minneapolis Friday evening. The shooting happened on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North just before 8 p.m. Police say the shooting happened in a parking lot and the man who was shot ran into the nearby business. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators say that another man was seen running from the scene. Police are talking with witnesses and working to get surveillance video of the shooting. The suspect’s condition was not immediately available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Seriously Injured In ATV Crash In Central Minnesota

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after an ATV crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on a trail near 243rd Street in Pulaski Township. The 39-year-old driver and a 44-year-old passenger were thrown from the ATV when they hit a frozen creek and rolled, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was immediately flown to St. Cloud Hospital, while the passenger was first taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then flown to St. Cloud.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
WJON

Body Pulled From the Ice in Benton County

WATAB TOWNSHIP -- Authorities say a woman's body was pulled from the ice in Benton County Thursday. At around 8:00 a.m., the Benton County sheriff's office received a call of someone laying on the ice in the Harris Channel area of Little Rock Lake in Watab Township. Authorities arrived and...
BENTON COUNTY, MN

