163 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 163 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths. The new cases will be reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 794,721 with 2,399 deaths.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.