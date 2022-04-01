163 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 163 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths. The new cases will be reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31.Study: Pregnancy nearly doubles risks of breakthrough COVID-19
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 794,721 with 2,399 deaths.
