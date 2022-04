GREENSBORO, N.C. — This recent dose of March Madness is, for North Carolinians, like nothing we've ever seen! This Carolina Duke Final Four thingy is insane!. I've been thinking about all things Carolina these past few days and it took me back to my senior year in college when I auditioned for what would be the first person in a Rameses costume for UNC. It was very exciting and as I walked onto the stage at the audition I thought to myself, what have I done?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO