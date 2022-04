It didn’t take long, but Boise residents, homeowners and visitors can expect new short-term rental regulations soon. The Boise City Council narrowly approved a short-term rental ordinance by a 3-2 vote, the first in the city of Boise, after only a few minutes of discussion. The ordinance will require operators of short-term rentals — often rented out on such platforms as Airbnb and Vrbo — to acquire an annual license from the city.

BOISE, ID ・ 17 DAYS AGO