Patrick Mahomes was too busy planning wedding to notice Tom Brady retired

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 1 day ago

Patrick Mahomes had other things on his mind in March besides Tom Brady’s retirement plans.

In a new interview with Yahoo Finance , the Chiefs quarterback, 26, shared how his focus in recent weeks has been on his wedding to longtime love Brittany Matthews , rather than Tom Brady who ended his retirement nearly three weeks ago after just 40 days.

“I don’t think it even really [sunk] in that he retired before he was coming back,” Mahomes said. “I kind of was having the wedding going on and all that different type of stuff. So before I even realized he retired, he was back, and I think that’s how Tom [has] always been. Until I see that there’s an NFL game played and he is not in the league, I don’t think I’ll ever really, truly believe that he’s retired.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLUwX_0ewb4jKe00 Patrick Mahomes married Brittany Matthews in March 2022, the same month Tom Brady unretiredInstagram/Brittany Matthews

Brady, 44, first announced in February that he was stepping away from football after 22 seasons. Weeks later, the seven-time Super Bowl champ changed course, revealing he’d be returning to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

Around the time that Brady ended his short retirement, Mahomes said “I do” to Matthews, 26, in a lavish ceremony in Hawaii . The couple — who has been together since high school — just got back from their honeymoon in St. Barts .

Mahomes, who lost to Brady in Super Bowl 2021, said he hopes to follow a career path similar to the Buccaneers’ quarterback, who turns 45 in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypSVl_0ewb4jKe00
Mahomes with Brady after a Chiefs-Patriots game in December 2019Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2LVR_0ewb4jKe00 Brady, now with the Buccaneers, is readying for his 23rd NFL seasonGetty Images

“I want to play as long as they’ll let me. And I know that will take me taking care of my body, me continuing to build my family the right way, and making sure those relationships are always great and before football. And I think Tom’s done that in the right way.

“I mean, you can see how close he is with his family, but as well, how much he gives to football every single day. And so I want to — I mean, it’s a great model. If you want to play for a long time and have a lot of success, you got to do a lot of the same things that he’s done. Taking care of his body on and off the field,” Mahomes said.

While Brady gears up for Year 23 — which will be with new Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles — Mahomes is enjoying wedded bliss with Matthews and their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leWUr_0ewb4jKe00
Matthews posted new photos Thursday from her and Mahomes’ wedding dayInstagram/Brittany Matthews https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w79NV_0ewb4jKe00 The longtime couple appeared to play rock, paper, scissors on the dance floorInstagram/Brittany Matthews

On Thursday, Matthews commemorated the couple’s 10-year anniversary by sharing new photos from their big day.

“10 Years with my Boo! Time to start over and start Celebrating our Marriage, oh & also our Rock Paper Scissors record,” Matthews quipped on Instagram . “Love you the most.”

