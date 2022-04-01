ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father, son team find niche polygraphing sex offenders

By By John O'Connell
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

The sex offenders who meet with Kirk Nelson and his son Craig almost always spill their heinous secrets, and most of them even admit to harming previously undisclosed victims.

Even the most recalcitrant subjects eventually come clean to the Nelsons, who are partners in Blackfoot-based Nelson's Truth Verification Testing and Investigations, LLC.

The Nelson's administer polygraph tests, which they estimate are roughly 90 percent accurate; the vast majority of the subjects whom they evaluate are sex offenders. Kirk, a retired Pocatello police detective, explained polygraph testing is a godsend both for accused and convicted sex offenders and their victims.

Kirk, who now resides in Riverside, believes polygraph evaluations hold offenders accountable, thereby removing opportunities for them to re-offend and keeping them out of trouble. The evaluations also uncover the underlying causes of their deviant behavior, making it possible for sex offenders to grow and heal, he said.

"It helps them uncover the things from their past that messed them up in the first place," Kirk said. "It's a very successful tool."

Kirk said polygraph testing also helps prevent children from being victimized. It's a primary tool for identifying the risk an individual may pose to the community — useful information for drafting psychosexual evaluations that help guide judges' sentences and attorneys' plea bargains.

Pocatello psychologist Linda Hatzenbuehler explained risk assessments of sex offenders are determined much as an actuarial establishes car insurance rates. The risk is usually calculated higher for younger subjects and for those who have been implicated in multiple offenses.

Hatzenbuehler, who often works with the Nelsons, said many jurisdictions require polygraphs as a component of psychosexual evaluations. While polygraphs are great for information gathering, Hatzenbuehler emphasized results can't be used for determining truth or innocence in a criminal case.

"On this side of the state most of the jurisdictions like to have them. ... The way I use polygraphs, whether it's required by a jurisdiction or not, it's a tool for me. It's a data-gathering tool," Hatzenbuehler said. "The decisions I have to make are significant opinions. I need as much data as I can possibly get before I render such opinions."

When subjects admit to additional offenses during polygraphs, Hatzenbuehler said no additional charges are filed as a result. But the information affects an individual's treatment needs and the level of risk he or she is deemed to pose.

The Nelsons also conduct polygraphs regularly for sex offenders on probation or parole to make certain they're avoiding risky behaviors, such as pornography, being around children and using alcohol and drugs. Sometimes, the Nelson's work on behalf of attorneys who come in for the peace of mind of knowing "did my client do it or not?"

Kirk said defense attorneys are quick to share any results that come back in their favor with prosecutors.

Psychologists and polygraph examiners who work with sex offenders in the Gem State must maintain certification with the Idaho Sexual Offender Management Board, which was established in 2011.

Kirk received a diploma to administer polygraph exams in 1987, after graduating from a 10-week course through the Los Angeles Institute of Polygraph. Shortly after he graduated from the program, he accepted a position as a polygrapher for the Pocatello Police Department, where he worked for 32 years. Kirk retired at the end of 2006.

When Kirk first started in the business, he explained there were no effective treatment protocols for sex offenders. He played a small role in changing that.

It was 1988 when Gary Horton, an Idaho State University psychologist, contacted Kirk about a team of psychologists, attorneys, law enforcement professionals and others poised to meet in Oregon to identify better ways to treat sex offenders.

At the time, Kirk explained sex offenders took a 1,000-question written assessment to provide insights into their state of mind and guide management decisions. The problem was that they weren't always truthful with their answers.

The Oregon team, which included Horton, devised the West's first manual outlining rules and procedures, including psychological and behavioral counseling, for treating sex offenders. Kirk provided Horton with some professional insights on how to best use polygraph testing for sex offenders to share with the team.

The approach has worked as hoped.

Kirk said recidivism is exceedingly rare among sex offenders on probation or parole who must undergo polygraph testing as a condition of their release.

Subjects of a criminal investigation can't be compelled to take a polygraph. When they consent to take one, Kirk said questions are reviewed with the subject in advance, and the subject retains "veto power" regarding any question.

"A lot of people use the term lie detector. I like to call it a truth verifier," Kirk said. "It helps you pinpoint the focus of an investigation."

Nowadays the machines use computerized recording systems. They measure indicators such as heart rate, respiration, skin conductivity and blood volume as it leaves the fingertips. Kirk explained subjects are carefully questioned about how they slept, whether or not they're on any drugs and other factors that could influence measurements to guide how they read the results.

Kirk said they learn what makes a subject "tick" during a pre-test interview, which also guides the wording of their questions.

He's found through polygraph testing that people from all walks of life get in trouble, and he's noticed a marked increase in female suspects.

In recent years, Kirk has gotten to work in partnership with his 35-year-old son. Craig had to consent to a polygraph test to obtain top-secret clearance for the U.S. Marine Corps. The technology piqued Craig's interest.

While deployed in Afghanistan, Craig was tasked with intercepting communications from the Taliban. It took Craig a couple of years to figure out what he wanted to do after getting out of the Marine Corps in 2015. He ultimately found his niche when he enrolled in the Marston Polygraph Academy in San Bernardino, California.

Having been away from his familywhile serving with the Marines and during a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Craig has appreciated the opportunity to spend more time with his dad.

"We work very well together," Craig said. "It's a blessing to be able to work with my dad all of the time."

Craig acknowledges working with sex offenders can take a toll on one's psyche. To decompress after work, he likes to get out in nature and look for wildlife.

People often ask Craig how he can stand to be near people who have committed sex crimes. But in Craig's view, helping a sex offender find redemption benefits all of society.

"I am in love with my job because I am good at it. I like it," Craig said. "I am advocating for the victim, I am advocating for the parents of the victim, but also that person is my client.

"I'm a silent cheerleader behind the computer screen as people are testing because I don't want people to fail."

