PARAMOUNT Pictures and FILA are bringing Sonic the Hedgehog's iconic shoes to life as a way to celebrate the famed hedgehog's second movie.

On March 31, 2022, the movie company and shoe brand announced the collaboration as a way to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which will be released in theaters on April 8 in the US.

FILA announced on Twitter that they were collaborating with Paramount Pictures for the new shoes

What is the FILA x Sonic the Hedgehog sneaker collab?

FILA, the shoe company, will be working with Paramount Pictures to create a shoe that honors the famous cartoon character.

Sonic the Hedgehog has the ability to run at supersonic speed.

He is the main protagonist of the Sonic the Hedgehog series.

He is also known as the Japanese video company Sega's mascot according to Sonic.fandom.com.

In the games, users can play as Sonic to defend the general public from evil, especially Sonic's main nemesis, Dr Eggman.

Where can you buy the shoes?

Fans were told they could purchase the shoes through FILA's website.

However, according to The Gamer, the shoes have already sold out.

After going to the website or clicking the link in the announcement tweet from FILA, users are redirected to a Page Not Found screen.

There are no reports of people being able to buy the shoes in person.

What is the movie about?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog which debuted in 2020.

Sonic the Hedgehog wearing the shoe on screen. Credit: Paramount Pictures & Sega of America

The sequel catches up with Sonic after he has settled in the fictional town of Green Hills at the end of the first movie, according to Comic Book.

This second film will follow Sonic, and his sidekick Tails, as he proves what it takes to be a hero once Dr. Robotnik returns.

Fans will also get the chance to see the character Knuckles, who is voiced by Idris Elba, on the big screen.

Alongside the new additions, actors from the previous film are expected to return for this movie as well.

Fans can watch the first movie on Paramount Plus and JustWatch.

