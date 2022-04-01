ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

What is the FILA x Sonic the Hedgehog sneaker collab?

By Iman Palm
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFhDx_0ewb4c9Z00

PARAMOUNT Pictures and FILA are bringing Sonic the Hedgehog's iconic shoes to life as a way to celebrate the famed hedgehog's second movie.

On March 31, 2022, the movie company and shoe brand announced the collaboration as a way to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which will be released in theaters on April 8 in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8CfL_0ewb4c9Z00
FILA announced on Twitter that they were collaborating with Paramount Pictures for the new shoes

What is the FILA x Sonic the Hedgehog sneaker collab?

FILA, the shoe company, will be working with Paramount Pictures to create a shoe that honors the famous cartoon character.

Sonic the Hedgehog has the ability to run at supersonic speed.

He is the main protagonist of the Sonic the Hedgehog series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zj2xN_0ewb4c9Z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0JeL_0ewb4c9Z00

He is also known as the Japanese video company Sega's mascot according to Sonic.fandom.com.

In the games, users can play as Sonic to defend the general public from evil, especially Sonic's main nemesis, Dr Eggman.

Where can you buy the shoes?

Fans were told they could purchase the shoes through FILA's website.

However, according to The Gamer, the shoes have already sold out.

After going to the website or clicking the link in the announcement tweet from FILA, users are redirected to a Page Not Found screen.

There are no reports of people being able to buy the shoes in person.

What is the movie about?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog which debuted in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNlma_0ewb4c9Z00
Sonic the Hedgehog wearing the shoe on screen. Credit: Paramount Pictures & Sega of America

The sequel catches up with Sonic after he has settled in the fictional town of Green Hills at the end of the first movie, according to Comic Book.

This second film will follow Sonic, and his sidekick Tails, as he proves what it takes to be a hero once Dr. Robotnik returns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xo8d_0ewb4c9Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c20aN_0ewb4c9Z00

Fans will also get the chance to see the character Knuckles, who is voiced by Idris Elba, on the big screen.

Alongside the new additions, actors from the previous film are expected to return for this movie as well.

Fans can watch the first movie on Paramount Plus and JustWatch.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike LeBron 19 Doernbecher

Officially unveiled in late February at a special virtual event, the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 2022 was finally introduced to the public, boasting six unique designs created by child-patients of OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. The LeBron 19, seen here via official images, was designed by 14-year-old Sam David Phelps; an avid fan of hoops, Sam David dreams of playing for the U.S. men’s wheelchair basketball team and continues to sharpen his game playing for the Portland WheelBlazers.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog#Fila#Collab#Paramount Pictures#Japanese#Sega#Gamer
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
sneakernews.com

A Velvet Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” For Women Is Releasing On Black Friday

While we’ve grown accustomed to Air Jordan 11 releases in December, Jordan Brand has been building up a new tradition over the years with a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 in November. In previous years, we’ve received the famed 1996 silhouette in a variety of explorative new materials and colors like a glittery silver, a weathered olive green, and another covered in wild animal patterns, and in 2022, the Jumpman skews back to the luxurious side of things with a velvet upper.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Nike Squeezes Lemon-Lime Flavors Onto The Air Max 95

While no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been delivering compelling, non-original styles in the first three months of 2022. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready, “Lemon/Lime” theme. At a glance, the running model seems part of the same...
APPAREL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
373K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy