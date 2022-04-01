ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

VIDEO: Football Americana: DeAndre Yedlin

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 1 day ago

Yael Averbuch West officially kicked off season 2 of Football Americana with none other than Inter Miami and USMNT...

www.90min.com

Person
Person
Deandre Yedlin
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americana#Inter Miami#Major League Soccer#Usmnt#Newcastle United#Turkish#Galatasaray
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

