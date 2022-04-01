Historic Filipinotown gateway installed over Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles

Streets were blocked off and crews came out early Friday to start the installation of a new gateway marking the border of Historic Filipinotown in Los Angeles.

The new gateway , called "Talang Gabay — Our Guiding Star," is being installed over Beverly Boulevard, at Belmont. It will rise 30 feet high and span 82 feet across Beverly Boulevard, which is the eastern entrance to the neighborhood.

The $587,000 project is intended to help mark the neighborhood, and the contributions of Filipino Americans to the city. Los Angeles is home to more than half a million Filipinos.

Welding on the gateway has already begun, and the project is expected to be completed by 3 p.m.