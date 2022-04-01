ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Instagram updates messaging to better integrate platform like Facebook

By Jenny Goldsberry, Social Media Producer
Washington Examiner
 1 day ago

Instagram's parent company Meta announced new messaging updates on its platform. Now, users can see which of their friends are online and reply to messages...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account

Start with a clean slate on your Facebook profile. With Facebook being one of the oldest social media platforms around, we are all are bound to find some old posts that embarrass us. Therefore, you might want to turn over a new leaf and remove all your posts, especially when applying for a new job. Here’s how to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account so you can start afresh.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to unfriend someone on Facebook

If you want to curate your Facebook friends list or remove people you haven’t spoken to in years, you can easily unfriend someone using the app or website with a few simple steps. Here’s how to unfriend someone on Facebook. QUICK ANSWER. To unfriend someone on Facebook, go...
INTERNET
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
TechCrunch

Well…Facebook has a TikTok now

Facebook’s TikTok (that sounds wrong) was spotted a couple of days ago by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The account had acquired a blue checkmark, indicating its verified status. But its lack of content and somewhat odd bio — “We believe people can do more together, than alone.” (Why the comma?!) — still made us question whether this was really Facebook’s account. In addition, the account’s bio links out to the Facebook app on Google Play, not the Facebook website or some sort of official communication channel.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to link and unlink Facebook to Instagram

Start linking your accounts under the Meta umbrella. If you created your Instagram account using an email address, you might not have linked it to your Facebook account. Facebook isn’t a service that everyone uses, but it is very easy to link with Instagram for those who do. They’re both subsidiaries of their parent company Meta, so they’re deeply integrated and share many of the same features. For everyone who hasn’t done so already, let’s go over how to connect Instagram to Facebook.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
protocol.com

YouTube is taking on Roku with free, ad-supported shows

YouTube might yet stand a chance in the streaming wars. It just released 4,000 episodes of shows like “Heartland” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” all free to watch with ads. Each week, the platform will add 100 more titles, which will include both shows and movies. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to hide your friends list on your Facebook profile

Sometimes it's not wise to share everything online. Social media likes to encourage everyone to share their lives online, but some sharing is risky. For example, one scam is to look at a person’s Facebook friends list, message them pretending to be you, and ask them to send money. This is why some parts of your Facebook profile need to be locked down. Here’s how to hide your friends list on Facebook.
INTERNET
Tulsa World

Kim Komando: How to spot fake Russian social media accounts and posts

As the Russia-Ukraine War escalates, cable news ratings have skyrocketed. But look at what they’re showing you: social media posts and online influencers. There’s no question the Ukraine invasion is a social media war — the world’s first. Many TV interviews are with Ukrainians who are garnering large social media followings. TikTok is filled with video clips of bombing scenes and bomb shelters. They are shot on smartphones by citizens and shared directly with the world, bypassing traditional media outlets.
INTERNET
itechpost.com

Mark Zuckerberg Makes It Official: NFTs Coming to Instagram

Mark Zuckerburg announces that NFTs are officially coming to Instagram. The CEO himself did not reveal much about when will it be implemented and how, but Zuckerburg added that Meta is actively working on it. NFTs in Instagram. NFTs are officially coming to Instagram. Mark Zuckerburg has shared this officially...
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to change your name on Facebook

Change your name on Facebook with a few, simple steps. If you have legally changed your name, want to change the joke name you might have created, or changed your last name, here’s how to change your name on Facebook. QUICK ANSWER. To change your name on Facebook, click...
INTERNET
The Guardian

Facebook and Instagram users not allowed to call for death of Putin

Facebook and Instagram users are not allowed to call for the death of Vladimir Putin, according to an update issued by their parent company. Meta had issued new guidance on Friday allowing content that condoned the harm of Russian soldiers, with media reporting at the time that it also permitted content urging violence against the Russian president.
INTERNET
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Zuckerberg's Facebook Receives Very Worrisome News About Crypto

Facebook finds itself again at the center of a controversy. It's as if the social media giant, which changed its name last October to become Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, was struggling to manage its practices. Australia’s consumer watchdog (ACCC) has decided to sue...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy