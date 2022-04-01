ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Deep fried air? Don’t miss these epic April Fools’ Day jokes from Texas companies

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AE5DV_0ewb4KSb00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No, the Texas State Fair isn’t going to be selling deep fried air and Elon Musk isn’t trying to hyperloop Californians here to eat them.

Here are some of our favorite April Fools’ Day jokes from Texas companies.

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs debuting ‘deep fried air’ at Texas State Fair

It’s convincing. There’s a press release and the state fair posted a video on Facebook — plus, Texans really will deep fry anything.

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs joked that they would be selling deep fried air at the Texas State Fair this year — basically a corndog without the dog.

“There’s something to be said about the magic of a Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog at the State Fair of Texas – it’s like there’s something in the air… so they fried it!” a release said. They even made a graphic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTbXk_0ewb4KSb00
The State Fair of Texas announced in an April Fools’ Day joke that they would be debuting deep fried air (Courtesy: State Fair of Texas)

If you’re a vegan looking to get your corndog fix without the corndog, you’re going to need to look elsewhere. Sorry.

Ringo Starr and Willie Nelson team up to support local business

But not really. Waterloo Records posted on Instagram Friday that Starr and Nelson would be joining Ray Wylie Hubbard in their store to celebrate Waterloo’s 40th anniversary.

They ended the post by saying, “one more important thing, April fools…”

Happy April Pool’s Day

Austin Parks and Recreation announced they would be partnering with a local sparkling water company to add a little “fizz” to city and county pools and springs.

We don’t know why, but that seems sticky.

While the city is taking the opportunity to play on the day, they’re also using it to announce a press conference next week on drowning prevention.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) responded to 63 drowning incidents in 2021, according to the release .

Silos for sale

Chip Gaines posted on Twitter that the Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco was for sale. Gaines and his wife Joanna are the stars of “Fixer Upper,” an HGTV show.

On the photoshopped for sale sign, Gaines lists a cell phone number. It goes to a voicemail that lets you know you’ve been punked. We know, we called it.

Elon Musk trying to connect Austin to Los Angeles

Musk is so eccentric, we had to read this one carefully.

365 Things Austin posted a hilarious April Fools’ Day article claiming Musk is working to build a hyperloop from Texas to California — a Texan’s worst nightmare.

“The one hour and 15 minute travel time will be shorter than many LA resident’s current commute. Allowing them to buy homes in Austin without having to leave their high-paying jobs in California,” the article said. It then went on to “quote” Joe Rogan.

“If you have read all the way to this point before sharing the article, then Happy April Fool’s Day. All assertions and quotations in the article attributed to Elon Musk and others are entirely fictionalized. Please don’t sue us, Mr. Musk,” the article ends .

How about a hotdog on a cookie?

Tiff’s Treats tried to sell us on kolache cookies. Honestly, we would probably eat them.

The prank came with photos and all of eggs, sausages and jalapenos on a cookie. Clicking through to the website reveals it is indeed a prank.

“Did you really think we’d put breakfast on cookies?” they said. Honestly, yeah, we kinda did.

Regardless, the cookie company is offering 15% off of cookies using the promo code APRILFOOLS.

Remember this one from 2021?

Perhaps our favorite April Fools’ Day joke from last year was El Arroyo announcing their famous sign had been stolen.

READ THE STORY: What happened to El Arroyo’s famous sign on April Fools’ Day?

In an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank, El Arroyo tweeted images that appeared to show security camera footage of people removing the sign with a U-Haul trailer in the early morning hours of March 31, 2021.

Later, they tweeted a pre-recorded message from Gov. Greg Abbott who said he was going to get the Department of Public Safety involved.

“Y’all fell hard for that one, huh?” they posted on Twitter later with a photo of the sign which read: “I once was lost, but now I’m found.”

This year, the sign is being used to advertise the Moody Center’s grand opening.

“Saddle up ATX, this ain’t no April Fool’s Day joke…” the Moody Center posted on Twitter .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
FMX 94.5

These Baby Names Are Banned in Texas

Picking a name for your baby is one of the biggest decisions you can make. Not only are you picking what your child will called for their entire life, but you're also impacting their image. For example, having a bold name versus a cute name could forever impact the way someone is viewed by others.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Chip Gaines
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Willie Nelson
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Driver in pickup truck gets tossed by massive tornado, drives away

Wild video of a Texas driver getting tossed around by a massive tornado and then driving away went viral on Twitter on Monday, reaching over 2.6 million views by Tuesday morning. The footage, originally shared by Twitter user Brian Emfinger, shows a tornado ripping through a Texas town, sending tons...
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#April Fools#Security Camera#Epic#The Texas State Fair#Californians#Texans#The State Fair Of Texas#Waterloo Records#Instagram#Recreation
MotorTrend Magazine

Watch a Chevy Silverado Miraculously Drive Away After a Tornado Flips It Over

At least one tornado was spotted touching down southwest of Elgin, Texas during bad storms Monday night, and a storm chaser following the weather managed to capture some truly harrowing footage of a red Chevy Silverado pickup truck getting tossed around and flipped over, before landing on its wheels and actually managing to drive away after.
ELGIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
KXAN

KXAN

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy