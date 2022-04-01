Bar Rescue Gives New Life & Names To JF Kicks/Jimmy’s, The Forge/The Crowne Irish Pub & Aj’s On River/Jerry’s Dockside

Most Irish American cooks think of soda bread as a round made with all-purpose flour and butter, studded with raisins and sometimes caraway. There is also brown soda bread, made with wholewheat flour, which has a nutty quality. This dark version from Dubliner Irish Pub is more like brown bread; it mixes wholewheat and all-purpose flours with cornmeal and oatmeal. Buttermilk, honey, and eggs form a wet batter that's never kneaded as other soda breads are. While you're making the batter, put a large, deep casserole, such as a Dutch oven, into the oven to heat until it's very hot to touch. The next part is a little tricky. Lay a sheet of parchment paper over the casserole, pour in the batter, and let it sink into the pan and form a round. Cover with the lid and return it to the hot oven. When it's almost done, remove the lid and let the bread finish cooking. It's crusty and faintly sweet, with a chewy texture and surprising tastes of oats and cornmeal.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 18 DAYS AGO