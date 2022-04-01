ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Marion County deputies looking for missing woman, believed to have firearm

First Coast News
First Coast News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered woman last seen in the Ocala area. Deputies say Sandra Rivers was...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Jacksonville, FL
