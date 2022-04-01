Jacksonville Seeks Input on Superintendent Search

Calhoun Journal

April 1, 2022

Lee Evancho

What would you like to see in the next Jacksonville school superintendent? That’s the question the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) is posing this week to parents, school system employees and the community at large. As AASB assists the Jacksonville school board in its search for a new superintendent, an important step is gathering input from the community and employees about what it will take for the next leader to be successful. Today, AASB launched an online survey to allow all stakeholders – employees, parents, students, local residents – to share their ideas about the skills the next superintendent will need in order to continue to build on the school system’s success.

The link to the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JCSsupt22. All survey input is completely anonymous. It will remain open until April 8.

The survey will ask participants:

What skills and experience should the next superintendent have?

Should the board look for an experienced superintendent?

Should the superintendent be hired from within?

What are the challenges facing the system?

The school system is sharing this information on its website and Facebook page. It also is emailing it to employees and will share it with the PTA leadership, but AASB and the Jacksonville Board of Education hope to get a broad cross section of the community to participate as well. AASB will present the results of the survey at a public meeting or work session of the board in tentatively set for April 19.

About the Alabama Association of School Boards

The Alabama Association of School Boards represents all of the state’s public local school boards. Since 1949, AASB has served education leaders and the interests of local decision making in public education. The association’s mission is to develop excellent school board leaders through quality training, advocacy and services. Visit www.AlabamaSchoolBoards.org.

