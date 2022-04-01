ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Seeks Input on Superintendent Search

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHhqG_0ewb1QcM00
Calhoun Journal

April 1, 2022

Lee Evancho

What would you like to see in the next Jacksonville school superintendent? That’s the question the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) is posing this week to parents, school system employees and the community at large. As AASB assists the Jacksonville school board in its search for a new superintendent, an important step is gathering input from the community and employees about what it will take for the next leader to be successful. Today, AASB launched an online survey to allow all stakeholders – employees, parents, students, local residents – to share their ideas about the skills the next superintendent will need in order to continue to build on the school system’s success.

The link to the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JCSsupt22. All survey input is completely anonymous. It will remain open until April 8.

The survey will ask participants:

  • What skills and experience should the next superintendent have?
  • Should the board look for an experienced superintendent?
  • Should the superintendent be hired from within?
  • What are the challenges facing the system?

The school system is sharing this information on its website and Facebook page. It also is emailing it to employees and will share it with the PTA leadership, but AASB and the Jacksonville Board of Education hope to get a broad cross section of the community to participate as well. AASB will present the results of the survey at a public meeting or work session of the board in tentatively set for April 19.

About the Alabama Association of School Boards

The Alabama Association of School Boards represents all of the state’s public local school boards. Since 1949, AASB has served education leaders and the interests of local decision making in public education. The association’s mission is to develop excellent school board leaders through quality training, advocacy and services. Visit www.AlabamaSchoolBoards.org.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 1

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal

6K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

560K+

Views

Related
Calhoun County Journal

House 40 Candidate Forums in Oxford

This event will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 6:30 pm. The event will be at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. All Eight Candidates will be in attendance. The Calhoun County Journal has partnered with the City of Oxford to host candidate forums. The forums will allow the community to learn more about the candidates and what their individual stances on current issues are. The forums are open to all parties running and all candidates have been invited to participate. The second scheduled forum, Alabama House 40, will be held on April 7, 2022, in the City of Oxford at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.The Calhoun Journal will be submitting a list of questions to the moderators for random selection. The questions will be gathered from the voting community through our website. If you wish to have a question asked to the candidates, please go to the “Candidate Forum” page and choose which forum you would like to ask a question (people may ask a question for each forum). All questions submitted through the website will be printed and delivered to the moderator. Neither Calhoun County Journal nor the candidates will have advanced knowledge of which questions will be asked to the candidates during the forum. The question form will be closed seven days prior to the event to ensure the moderator has enough time to prepare.During the forum each candidate will have the opportunity to answer the same question and a possible rebuttal if one candidate addresses another candidate directly. The candidate’s responses will be based on a countdown timer to ensure each person has an equal opportunity to address a question.The forums will be open to anyone in the public that would like to attend. Covid-19 guidelines are still in effect so if community members would like to attend the event in person, make sure to arrive early enough to secure a seat. The Calhoun County Journal will also be live streaming the forum for those who can’t attend the live event.
OXFORD, AL
FL Radio Group

Update on Search for New Geneva City School Superintendent

The Geneva City School District is getting closer to announcing a new leader. The Board of Education recently completed second-round interviews in their search for a new superintendent. Board representatives say one candidate met with a group of students from the high school and then spent some time with union representatives.
GENEVA, NY
Caledonian Record-News

KESD Seeks Input On Recovery Plan

The Kingdom East School District reelected Concord member Cynthia Stuart as board chairman during its reorganization meeting following Town Meeting. The district now also enjoys full membership with 15 representatives from the eight towns of Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Lunenburg, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock after having had a vacancy for an extended period.
EDUCATION
WCBD Count on 2

Superintendent search: CCSD leaders reviewing several firms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The search continues for the Charleston County School District’s next superintendent, following Dr. Gerrita Postlewait’s resignation.   On Monday, the Charleston County School Board discussed the next steps in the process of selecting a superintendent during the Committee of the Whole meeting. According to Board of Trustees Chair, Rev. Dr. Eric […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, AL
Government
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Jacksonville, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville school board names finalists in superintendent search

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville School Board has named three finalists as the district searches for its next superintendent. During a special board meeting Thursday evening, the board named Mark Holzman, Ryan Krohn and Cassandra Schug as the top three candidates out of a pool of 19 applicants. Holzman is currently the superintendent of the Manitowoc Public School District, while Krohn is the superintendent of the Stone Bank School District and Schug is the superintendent of the Watertown Unified School District.
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Schools seeking input on potential rezoning

Shelby County Schools is gathering information from parents in the district regarding potential attendance zone changes. On Thursday, March 24, the district sent a survey to all of its parents in an effort to collect more feedback about options leaders are considering for the Mt Laurel and Oak Mountain attendance zones.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Mollala Pioneer

MRSD seeking input

Molalla River School District continues to seek community feedback for curriculum material adoption.Public Viewing & Input Please come and look over and give your input on our English Language Arts and High School Spanish materials that are being considered for purchase. ELA Materials will serve all K-12 students. Dates: March 28th â€“ 31st Time: 11am â€“ 6pm Location: Molalla River School District Office/ Molalla Public Library For more information contact Kathleen French @ 503-829-2359. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Calhoun Journal#Aasb#Facebook#Pta
Greater Milwaukee Today

Five candidates seek to represent the Lake Country School District

Incumbents Monique Henry and Jhawn Newman are taking on three new candidates for the Lake Country School District Board on Tuesday. Peter Maurer, Steve Maurer, and Carol Reise-Schouten are all in the running for four seats on the board. Peter and Steve Maurer did not respond to multiple requests for...
ELECTIONS
WSAV News 3

United Way of Lowcountry seeks input from community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – United Way of the Lowcountry (UWLC) wants the community’s input the needs and issues they face and to learn how residents envision the future of the Lowcountry. UWL invites residents of Beaufort and Jasper counties o complete the online survey (in English or Spanish) at www.uwlowcountry.org/survey. Organizers say the survey takes […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WTVQ

Danville seeking community input for future aquatic facilities

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Danville is seeking input from the community about future aquatic facilities. According to the city, the survey will provide valuable input as staff and consultants prepare project concepts and alternatives for aquatic facilities. The city reports students, family and other community members...
DANVILLE, KY
NWI.com

Portage seeks input on ARPA spending

PORTAGE — The City Council will meet Wednesday to gather residents’ advice on how to spend about $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Woodland Park. The difficulty facing the council isn’t deciding what to spend the money on: It’s...
PORTAGE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Middletown Press

East Haven releases survey seeking public input on affordable housing

EAST HAVEN — The town’s Affordable Housing Plan Advisory Committee is seeking input from residents and non-residents interested in moving to East Haven for their affordable housing plan survey. The survey, which is open until March 18, is a key component of preparing and adopting an affordable housing...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Calhoun County Journal

April Warehouse Event in Anniston

On April 8, 2022 Heifer Pleasewill have a Warehouse event at 1110 Jones Rd, Anniston, AL 36207. This is a public event that is back & better than ever!! The warehouse is back to being open once weekend per month, and tis owners have stated “Lemme Tell Y’all… it’s Gonna Be a BLAST! Come out for Your Fav Items, Light Refreshments, & Door Prizes!”The dates are Friday April 8th, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday April 9th, 10:00 am to 4, and Sunday April 10th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
ANNISTON, AL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington seeks input on its ADA transition plan

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thursday, the City of Bloomington hosted a public meeting on the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan. A plan is in the process of being updated. “What had been out on the website for, five years really, was really sort of a skeleton...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Calhoun County Journal

Education Fair in Jacksonville

Are you a recent or upcoming education graduate ready to lead your own classroom? All graduates from Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 are invited to meet with employers at the JSU Education Fair on April 8 in Leone Cole Auditorium. More than 40 school systems will set up tables in a morning browse session, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and invite candidates back for interviews that afternoon, 1-4 p.m. Need help preparing for the event? Attend a virtual Resume Writing Bootcamp on March 31 or April 4, 4-5:30 p.m., on Microsoft Teams. For more information or to register for these events, contact Becca Turner at 256-782-5485 or bturner@jsu.edu.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Family YMCA preparing for summer

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Summer is only a few months away and there are some new changes coming to the Odessa Family YMCA as we make our way into those triple-digit months. Starting May 28th, the Odessa Family YMCA will operate City of Odessa swimming pools throughout the summer season. In a recent release, the […]
ODESSA, TX
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville High School PTO Vendor and Yardsale

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm at the back parking lot of Jacksonville High School. They will have several vendors with homemade products along with some selling gently used yard sale items. Come on out and enjoy the day with the PTO and take home a few things you just can’t live without! Money raised supports the Jacksonville High School PTO and to support the students of Jacksonville High School.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
NewsWest 9

Coahoma ISD holds 2022 Quail Dobbs Legacy Kindergarten Rodeo

COAHOMA, Texas — Students in Coahoma took part in the 44th annual Quail Dobbs Legacy Kindergarten Rodeo on Thursday morning. Organizers told NewsWest 9 they have been getting ready for the event for about a month, with help from the entire school, including music, art and P.E. teachers. Kindergarten...
COAHOMA, TX
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy