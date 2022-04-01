ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Cezanne painting at risk of leaving the UK

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mcTA_0ewb0voy00

A painting by the French artist and post-impressionist painter Paul Cezanne is at risk of leaving the UK for the first time since 1937.

Cezanne’s 1882 painting Ferme Normande, Ete (Hattenville) may leave the nation unless as UK buyer can be found.

The painting, which is one of four depictions of a site in Normandy by Cezanne, has a recommended price of £10 million.

The work came to the UK after it was purchased by English industrialist and art collector Samuel Courtauld in 1937.

Arts Minister, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “Paul Cezanne was one of the most important post-impressionist painters and influenced the likes of Matisse and Picasso.

“This stunning work marks an important moment in his career as his style and use of brushstroke developed in a new direction.

“I hope a UK buyer comes forward so it can be enjoyed by everyone for years to come.”

A temporary export bar – which allows time for a UK gallery or institution to acquire the work – has been put on the painting and will end on July 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tbei_0ewb0voy00
Self Portrait in a Bowler Hat by Paul Cezanne (Ole Haupt/PA) (PA Media)

The decision to grant the export bar comes on the advice of the The Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest, who agreed that the painting holds a significant historic connection to Courtauld’s collection and demonstrates a transitional moment in Cezanne’s career.

Committee member Christopher Baker said: “Cezanne’s landscape was purchased in 1937 by Samuel Courtauld (1876-1947), as the last of a remarkable group of twelve paintings by the artist Courtauld acquired: he played a seminal role in establishing an enthusiasm for impressionist and post-impressionist painting in Britain.”

He added: “Because of its beauty, significance in the artist’s career, and role in the wider appreciation of such artistic achievements, it would be a profound misfortune if this beguiling work could not be retained in this country.”

The painting was most recently sold in 2016 to an anonymous buyer at an impressionist and modern art evening sale at Christie’s auction house.

After July 31, the Committee will work with the current owner of the painting to consider any offers made at the recommended price of £10 million.

Potential private buyers will be required to guarantee reasonable public access to the painting and satisfactory conservation and security arrangements.

Offers from public bodies for less than the recommended price may, where appropriate, also be considered.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Immigration reforms risk criminalising Ukrainians arriving in UK, ministers told

Ministers were warned they risk criminalising Ukrainian refugees entering the UK as MPs reinstated a series of controversial proposals to flagship immigration legislation. The Nationality and Borders Bill makes it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission rather than via a designated scheme or route, with a maximum sentence of four years in prison.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Stephen Crainey hails substitutes as Fleetwood boost survival hopes

Stephen Crainey hailed the impact of substitutes Anthony Pilkington and Ellis Harrison as Fleetwood secured their first win in 14 games. Pilkington’s header and a close-range finish from Harrison secured the Cod Army their first win since January 15. After a wretched run of injuries, boss Crainey is delighted...
SOCCER
newschain

Reuben Reid grabs late equaliser to rescue Yeovil point at Barnet

Reuben Reid scored in the closing stages to rescue a point for Yeovil in a 2-2 National League draw against Barnet at The Hive. Tom Knowles opened the scoring for the visitors with just eight minutes gone before Ephron Mason-Clark pulled one back for Barnet midway through the opening period.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matisse
Person
Paul Cezanne
Person
Cezanne
Person
Picasso
ARTnews

Disgraced Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Has Surrendered 39 Stolen Artifacts To Israel

Click here to read the full article. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has repatriated nearly 40 objects worth $5 million from a cache of looted artifacts once owned by billionaire collector Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The repatriation comes after Steinhardt “forfeited” 180 objects that were valued at $70 million last December, though not all of those objects have been recovered. He was subsequently banned from buying more artifacts—a rare embargo that is rarely placed on collectors of any kind. “These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,”...
ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#The Painting#Uk#French#English#Courtauld
Daily Mail

Ancient Roman bust of a woman unearthed alongside those of 'her husband and child' in HS2 dig is cleaned to reveal remarkable new details such as tear ducts, curved lips and an intricate hairstyle

Three Ancient Roman busts that were found under the site of a Norman church in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, are being cleaned up to reveal their delicate facial features. Archaeologists for the HS2 railway uncovered the three stone busts beneath the ruins of the old St Mary's church, which was demolished...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Paintings
hypebeast.com

The Met Will Sell Picasso's First Cubist Sculpture for $30 Million USD

Offered at Christie’s 20th-century art evening sale later this May. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is officially selling Pablo Picasso‘s Tête de femme (Fernande). The piece, which is the first Cubist sculpture by the artist, is expected to be priced in the region of $30 million USD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Rare Yves Klein Receipt from Storied Empty Space Sale Heads to Auction

Click here to read the full article. One of the last surviving receipts that Yves Klein issued to collectors as part of a storied 1959 performance in which the French artist sold off pieces of empty space is headed to sale. The piece of paper, which granted ownership to only a few buyers of Klein’s invisible art piece, will be auctioned during a single-owner sale at Sotheby’s in Paris on April. The sale will mark the first time that one of the receipts produced as part of the performance, titled Zone de sensibilité picturale immatérielle (Zone of Immaterial Pictorial Sensibility), will...
VISUAL ART
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
ARTnews

American Visionary Art Museum Names Jenenne Whitfield Director, Ralph Lauren Does MoMA, and More: Morning Links for March 24, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...
MUSEUMS
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
Robb Report

How Superyacht Owners Are Turning Their Boats Into Floating Galleries for Blue-Chip Art

Click here to read the full article. Sun, sea spray and salty air create the perfect environment for sailing enthusiasts but not so much for priceless works of art. Still, that’s not stopping serious collectors from bringing Banksys and Basquiats aboard their yachts. According to one art adviser who specializes in safeguarding art at sea, the works might even be better off on the water than on land in certain cases. “Some museums would kill for the climatic conditions you can create onboard a superyacht,” claims Pandora Mather-Lees. A yacht’s advanced AC system can easily maintain the recommended 50 percent...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy