Tuesday Triangular GREAT BEND, Kansas – After splitting a double header with Andale to start the season, the McPherson High School girls softball team, yet again, came away with a split in a triangular held in Great Bend by losing to the Manhattan Indians 4-3 in game one and beating the Great Bend Panthers 26-0 in a decisive game two victory. It was a heartbreaker for the Bullpups in game one.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO