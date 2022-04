Click here to read the full article. Living in the time of Covid-19 has changed how we all think and act—especially when we’re away from home. It has also reminded some of us how nice it can be to travel without stepping foot in a frenzied airport. With the right travel trailer you can easily leave the city behind without having to deal with anyone other than your nearest and dearest. Today’s caravans are nothing like those you probably rode in as a kid. Not only do they actually look good, but they’re packed with enough luxury features that you’ll...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO