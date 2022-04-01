ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Two Lee County men indicted for selling and possessing fraudulent ID

By Tyler Watkins
 1 day ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Lee County men have been indicted for possessing counterfeit immigration documents and selling false identification documents.

Daniel Aguilar-Roblero, a 40-year-old from Fort Myers, is facing up to 50 years in federal prison. Cornelio Perez Gonzalez Arellano, a 29-year-old from Fort Myers, is facing up to 25 years in federal prison.

According to the indictments and court proceedings held in their cases, Aguilar-Roblero and Gonzalez Arellano sold fraudulent Permanent Resident cards (also known as “Green Cards”) and fraudulent Social Security cards to undercover law enforcement officers.

Neither Aguilar-Roblero nor Gonzalez Arellano are U.S. citizens or nationals, according to the court. Both are facing possible deportation and removal proceedings at the end of their cases.

