Kentucky Football Player Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald Discusses WWE Tryout During WrestleMania Week

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 1 day ago
WWE is holding a tryout during WrestleMania week for college athletes, hoping to find the next WWE superstar. The multi-day tryout is exclusive to current and recently graduated college athletes. Former Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald is part of the tryout and he spoke to KSR Football Podcast about his...

