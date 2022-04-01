ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens // The Stack – 4/1 (Hour 4)

Cover picture for the article(00:00) Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad...

Marcus Smart discusses Celtics trade deadline uncertainty, his case for Defensive Player of the Year and the long wait for a chance at point guard

Marcus Smart signed a four-year extension back in September, setting a path for him to become the longest-tenured Celtic since Paul Pierce spent 15 years in green. However, as Boston struggled to find cohesion on the court out of the gate under new head coach Ime Udoka, the team seesawed around the .500 mark in January with countless frustrating losses. That reality left the front office searching for answers as trade rumors swirled around nearly every player on the roster outside of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Rob Williams.
Brad Stevens
Gordon Hayward to return to Hornets’ lineup

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is set to return to the lineup vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Hayward has missed 22 games this season after suffering an ankle injury in Toronto on February 7. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was told that Hayward plans to play this weekend. Hayward...
Boston Celtics Mailbag: Jayson Tatum All-NBA odds, is Daniel Theis long-term answer at backup center, crunch time concerns, best first round opponent

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hello Brian. What kind of offensive/defensive counters you think need to be made to zones to combat them before & during the playoffs based on what happened (Wednesday) night? & which teams you think they prefer they face in round 1/2 if they can set it up that way depending on outcome? — Eddy FB.
Celtics-Pacers takeaways: The Jays propel C's in bounceback win

The Boston Celtics snapped their two-game skid with a hard-fought win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, 128-123. It was hardly a cakewalk for the C's against the 13th-place Pacers at TD Garden. Despite missing several key players, Indiana hit shot after shot against Boston's top-ranked defense and kept it close until the final buzzer.
Tatum, Brown match decades-old mark for Celtics in win over Pacers

Another night, another historic performance for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the same game for the Boston Celtics. In addition to improving to 8-0 this season when Tatum and Brown both score 30 points in the same game, Tatum and Brown each had more than five assists in the 128-123 win over the Indiana Pacers. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Tatum and Brown are the first set of Celtics teammates to have at least 30 points and five assists in the same game in 35 years.
The Celtics Continue To Tiptoe Around Team’s Vaccination Status

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics head coach Ime Udoka seemingly appeased any concerns regarding the team’s vaccination status — mainly their ability to play in Canada should Boston match up with the Toronto Raptors in the postseason — on Monday when he said all of Boston’s players were available to play there if healthy. Al Horford also said he’d be ready to play wherever on Wednesday, which should have put the issue to bed. But an article on ESPN, plus continued vagueness from the Celtics this week whenever asked if their players are vaccinated from COVID-19, has kept the kerfuffle alive. Canada...
This Hornets-Mavericks Trade Features Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets have a clear focus as a franchise for the long-term; build around LaMelo Ball. After selecting the near All-Star guard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the trajectory of the team has changed. Ball has emerged as an intriguing building block that...
Brad Stevens Explains Celtics’ Optimism About Robert Williams Recovery

Robert Williams is a big man with a small flap in his knee, and that could be huge when it comes to a potential Celtics playoff run. Boston is without its center for at least four weeks after he underwent surgery Wednesday for a torn meniscus in his knee. However, it sounds like the Celtics avoided real danger with one of their most important defensive players.
