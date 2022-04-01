Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens // The Stack – 4/1 (Hour 4)

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics head coach Ime Udoka seemingly appeased any concerns regarding the team’s vaccination status — mainly their ability to play in Canada should Boston match up with the Toronto Raptors in the postseason — on Monday when he said all of Boston’s players were available to play there if healthy. Al Horford also said he’d be ready to play wherever on Wednesday, which should have put the issue to bed. But an article on ESPN, plus continued vagueness from the Celtics this week whenever asked if their players are vaccinated from COVID-19, has kept the kerfuffle alive. Canada...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO