Senior Warwickshire Police officer appointed deputy chief constable

>Interim Police Chief Appointed in Steelton in Dauphin County. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A new interim police chief has been named in suburban Steelton. Detective Sergeant William Shaub has been with the department for 26 years. Mayor Ciera Dent says Friday was the last day on the job for Chief Anthony Minimum. Chief Minimum is leaving to take the same position with the West Shore Regional Police. Dent is hopeful the council will vote to make Shaub acting chief and then name him to the permanent position in the near future.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO