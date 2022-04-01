ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Senior Warwickshire Police officer appointed deputy chief constable

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWarwickshire Police have promoted one of its senior officers to become...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

GRAPHIC VIDEOS: Surveillance footage released of officer-involved shooting of suspect who was accused of killing a San Jacinto County deputy constable inside a mall

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released surveillance video and bodycam videos from an officer-involved shooting in which a San Jacinto County deputy constable and the suspect died on Feb. 23 at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston. The deputy was identified as Deputy Neil Adams, 62. The deputy was...
HOUSTON, TX
BBC

Leicestershire Police's former chief constable found dead at home

The recently retired chief constable of Leicestershire Police has died, the force has said. Simon Cole, who held the position for 12 years, was found dead at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, this morning. The 55-year-old announced his retirement in January before stepping down last week. A spokesman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Interim Police Chief Appointed in Steelton in Dauphin County

>Interim Police Chief Appointed in Steelton in Dauphin County. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A new interim police chief has been named in suburban Steelton. Detective Sergeant William Shaub has been with the department for 26 years. Mayor Ciera Dent says Friday was the last day on the job for Chief Anthony Minimum. Chief Minimum is leaving to take the same position with the West Shore Regional Police. Dent is hopeful the council will vote to make Shaub acting chief and then name him to the permanent position in the near future.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
KLFY.com

Interim Police Chief appointed in Town of Gueydan

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Gueydan Town Council appointed an interim police chief Monday. Cru Delcambre has 16 years experience in other law enforcement agencies. He is also from the community and will serve as police chief until December 31. Delcambre is replacing embattled chief Shawn Theriot who resigned last...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deputy Chief Constable#Assistant Chief Constable#Surrey Police
BBC

Corrie Mckeague inquest concludes he died after going into bin

The missing RAF gunner Corrie Mckeague who vanished on a night out in 2016 died after climbing into a commercial waste bin, an inquest concluded. The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September 2016. He was last seen on CCTV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Zechelle Reid jailed for Birmingham nightclub murder

A man who fatally stabbed a club-goer in the stomach has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. Jason Bentley-Morrison died hours being stabbed outside Lab11 in Digbeth on 22 August. CCTV showed Zechelle Reid say something to the victim as he was leaving the club, causing him to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Midlands Police student officer sentenced over child images

A former student police officer who admitted making indecent images of children has been put on a sex offender scheme and had his phone and iPad confiscated. Keel Walker joined West Midlands Police in March 2021 but devices he owned were seized by officers the following month. He was sentenced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fareham rape: Police release new CCTV footage of man

Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they "urgently" want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday 19 March. He then attacked her on a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Sixth man charged over death

A sixth man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Mohammed Razgar, of Plane Avenue in Wigan, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who slammed pregnant woman's face against wall jailed

A man who repeatedly slammed a pregnant woman's face against a wall and stairs in a "vile" attack has been jailed. Nottinghamshire Police said Jordan Plummer became violent during an argument at a house in Stapleford on 20 June last year. Plummer also grabbed her by the hair and threw...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police do not think man refuse collector saw was Corrie McKeague, inquest hears

Police do not believe that a man described by a bin lorry driver, in the area where RAF gunner Corrie McKeague was last seen on CCTV, was the missing airman, an inquest heard.Mr McKeague, of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of September 24 2016  after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area behind a Greggs store and police believe he climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry.The serviceman was wearing white trousers and a pink shirt in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy