San Antonio, TX

27-year-old woman critically injured after a truck rear-ended a stalled SUV on Loop 410 (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
 1 day ago

A 27-year-old woman was left in critical condition after a traffic collision late Wednesday night on Loop 410.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at about 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near the Wonderland of the Americas on the city’s Northwest Side. The preliminary reports showed that the woman was driving a red 2005 Toyota Rav4 westbound when her vehicle stalled on the highway for unknown reasons [...]

April 1, 2022

Nationwide Report

