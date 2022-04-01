ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

Lincolnton woman accused of stealing man’s phone from grocery cart, making purchases, deputies say

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLO1H_0ewawJKg00

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was arrested and charged with identity theft Thursday after she allegedly stole a cell phone from a grocery cart and used it to make purchases of more than $2,000, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 18, a man filed a report to deputies that his cell phone had been stolen from a grocery cart while he was shopping at Food Lion.

According to the man, he was contacted on March 14 by Jessica Shull, 27, who told him she had his phone and wanted to return it. He went to her address and picked up the phone.

Sheriff: NC man charged after using debit card left at pump at Iredell County gas station

A short time later, the man attempted to buy something with his bank card which was declined due to insufficient funds, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said he checked his bank statements which showed the Shull had made purchases of more than $2,000.

Shull was arrested on March 31 and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and financial identity theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#Lincolnton#Food Lion#Queen City News
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect dies after he was shot by deputy at gas station in Monroe, authorities say

MONROE, N.C. — A man has died after a Union County sheriff’s deputy shot him at a Monroe gas station March 15, authorities confirmed. Deputies said they tried to pull over a car during a drug investigation at the Lucky Food gas station on Walkup Avenue at Macintyre Street in Monroe, but the driver didn’t stop. A woman and three children were inside the vehicle at the time, investigators said.
MONROE, NC
The US Sun

Thousands of Walmart customers have credit card details stolen as experts reveal how to spot devices stealing your info

THOUSANDS of Walmart shoppers across four states have had their credit card information stolen by skimming devices, according to police. Janos Rigo, Mercea Barzecu and a third unidentified suspect are accused of putting credit card skimmer “overlays” on credit card machines in multiple Walmart stores in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Mom

Stealing is wrong and is something no one should do. Now that I got that out of the way, I can think of plenty of different people I'd rather steal from than my own mother. This Cedar Rapids woman ripped off her mother for over $11,000. Anytime you wrong one of your parents it just makes the situation sound worse.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Nearly $17K worth of meth, fentanyl, marijuana seized from Rowan County man’s home, deputies say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators seized crystal meth, fentanyl, marijuana and two firearms from the home of a Salisbury man Thursday after a month-long investigation, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the investigation into 25-year-old Cherron Curry Jr began in early March. Investigators said they made a number of undercover […]
FOX Carolina

Tracking the Case: Upstate pastor killed 20 years ago

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pastor killed along the side of the road 20 years ago in Gaffney remains unsolved. Perry Posey pastored at Shady Grove Baptist for years, even helping to build the church next door. “This is the case of Perry Posey, he was a local pastor who was killed February 6, 2002,” Lt. Jordan Cutchin said.
GAFFNEY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy