ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Sheriff’s Office Remembers Sheriff Somerville’s Life And Legacy One Year Later

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Bay Net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, on April 1, 2022, Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff solemnly mark the one-year anniversary of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.’s passing. Sheriff Somerville’s terms in office from 1977 to 1982 were historic in St. Mary’s...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Sheriff’s office: 14-year-old runaway steals two vehicles

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old was charged after a “real-life game of grand theft auto.”. A deputy was called to a home on March 24 after the victims reported their car stolen. The deputy was entering the vehicle as stolen...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
9&10 News

Emmet County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Endangered 12-Year-Old

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says Emily Brown has been found safe. However, deputies are still looking for the suspect. Suspect is driving a red 2015 Toyota Prius with Michigan registration of EEU7392. __________________________________________. The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an endangered 12-year-old girl. Deputies...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
KOMO News

Sheriff's Office Closes Criminal Investigation on Cernas

TOPPENISH, Wash - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has closed its criminal investigation on a pair of former Toppenish school teachers because nobody is willing to testify. Johnny and Bertha Cerna were accused of multiple crimes including providing drugs and alcohol to minors. Casey Schilperoort with the sheriff's office says...
TOPPENISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
City
Loveville, MD
State
Maryland State
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Daily Voice

Victim Of Baltimore Homicide 'Didn't Deserve To Die'

Baltimore Police have identified the victim of a recent homicide that happened on the west side of the city as a beloved 50-year-old woman. Monique Billinger was found with gunshot wounds to her chest on the 1300 block of Mount Street around 9 p.m., city police said. She was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
TheRobesonian

Sheriff’s Office: Remove gaming machines

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is telling operators of skilled gaming businesses to “immediately remove machines” after a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court in February. The case involving Gift Surplus LLC and Sandhill Amusements Inc. vs. the State in which the plaintiffs claimed...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Year Later#Election#The Sheriff S Office#Sheriff Somerville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Warn Of Potential Scammers Posing As Repair Or Cable Employees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Along with the warmer weather, comes crime and scammers.  That is why Baltimore County Police are warning people of potential scammers posing as repair companies or cable services. “More people are out and about,” Russ Stout, a Pine Valley-Valleywood resident, said. Police say individuals are visiting neighborhoods posing as solicitors FOR repair companies or cable services.  “Some of them are really scammers and you can’t really trust that,” Stout said. Stout has lived in his home for 35 years. Anytime he sees a solicitor, he said he calls the police.  The Baltimore County Police Department said scammers often attempt to distract residents...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

MURDER SUICIDE: Police Release Details In Father-Son Slayings At BWMC

A man killed his dad and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a Maryland hospital the evening of Wednesday, March 16, authorities said. Kintrell T. Mceachern Jr., 24, was visiting family at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie when he shot his dad, 40-year-old Kintrell T. Mceachern Sr., in the parking lot, Anne Arundel County police said. This happened around 5:30 p.m.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy