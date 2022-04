United Community Corp. will host two distribution events in this month. On Thursday, March 17, the Newark-based nonprofit will host a St. Patrick’s Day distribution and on Saturday, March 26, UCC will hold a spring cleaning distribution. Both events, which will be sponsored by Amerigroup RealSolutions, will take place at the West Side Park football field, located on the corner of 18th Avenue and South 13th Street in Newark.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 18 DAYS AGO