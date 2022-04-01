Russia alleges Ukraine military strike on Russian oil depot

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
A video has emerged which appears to show a column of Russian tanks being ambushed on the outskirts of Kyiv. The drone footage shows a large convoy of tanks under attack by Ukrainian forces in Brovary.
RUSSIAN bombers armed with nukes reportedly entered EU airspace before being intercepted by fighter jets. Swedish media reports four of Vladimir Putin's warplanes swooped in over the Baltic towards the island of Gotland. TV4, Expressen and Aftonbladet all report the formation was two Sukhoi Su-24 bombers and two Sukhoi Su-27...
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has captured Russian soldiers "some who refuse to go back to Russia." Zelenskyy also said death notices have been sent to the Russian troops' homes "while they are alive in our captivity."March 18, 2022.
A RUSSIAN soldier has surrendered with a tank in return for £7,500 and Ukrainian citizenship. The man, named only as Misha, waved the white flag and begged to switch sides after military colleagues ran away and his commander threatened to shoot him. Viktor Andrusiv, an adviser to the head...
March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
Russian troops are retreating after being repelled from a strategic Kyiv suburb, Ukraine has claimed, in a move which could stop Vladimir Putin's forces from surrounding the capital. Ukraine’s armed forces said Moscow has lost its 'offensive potential' and reinforcements were being called in from the 'depths' of Russia to...
Russia yesterday boasted of firing supersonic homing missiles at Ukrainian forces from its powerful Bastion coastal defence system. The Russian defence ministry announced the move as Vladimir Putin's stalled invasion entered its fourth week. It released footage showing the missiles with 250kg warheads being fired. The powerful rockets can be...
PARIS — The 33-year-old mayor of the Ukrainian town of Melitopol was kidnapped by Russian forces in early March and held for five days. Now Ivan Fedorov is in France to bear witness to his town's occupation by the Russians, and he says the soldiers who interrogated him knew nothing about the town or Ukraine.
Russian officials accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships across a border between the two countries and striking an oil depot. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said the alleged airstrike caused multiple fires and two people were injured. “The fire at the oil depot occurred as a result of...
Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
The Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday that Ukrainian forces killed a Russian tank commander who was once personally recognized by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine’s defense intelligence office shared video on Thursday of a column of Russian tanks that was targeted by Ukrainian artillery units. In a translated statement, the office said, “The commander of the occupier’s regiment, Colonel [Andrei] Zakharov, was liquidated.”
In any war, there are units that distinguish themselves and others that become symbolic of failure. The 331st Guards Parachute Regiment had high hopes of being the first, but now represents the disintegration of Russia's plan for a quick war. The regiment's commanding officer, Col Sergei Sukharev, was killed in...
