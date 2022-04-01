ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Black American photographer Chester Higgins documents African culture

By Jon Kalish
WBUR
 1 day ago

Acclaimed Black American photographer Chester Higgins has made...

TravelNoire

Meet Moor Global, A Black-Owned Travel Agency From Florida That Focuses On Strengthening African Diaspora Ties

Founded in 2019 by Jason Broadnax, an ‘army brat’ from Delray Beach, FL, Moor Global is a Black-owned travel agency from Florida that combines traveling, real estate and descendants of Africans from all over the world. “Moor Global was created for Africans from all across the diaspora to come back together and regain all the great knowledge and wealth that we had when the Moors ruled the world.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
TIME

The Moment that Changed Colonial-Indigenous Relations Forever

On March 22, 1622, Powhatan fighters killed 347 English colonists in Virginia. The English quickly called it a “massacre.” The colony, founded in 1607, could have collapsed. Instead, the survivors, supported by reinforcements and new weapons from England, launched a deadly series of reprisals. By the time active hostility ended in 1624, colonists and new recruits from England had likely killed more Natives than the number of colonial victims in 1622.
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Most American Expats

Millions of American citizens are currently living abroad. However, the United States does not formally count the number of Americans who move to other countries and does not require its citizens to register an official place of residence. This makes keeping track of American expatriates a challenge. The United Nations Population Division currently estimates that […]
FOREIGN POLICY
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Washingtonian.com

Spy Museum Celebrates Harriet Tubman’s 200th Anniversary

The International Spy Museum will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s birth with a virtual talk at noon Wednesday. If you’re thinking “Wait—the Spy Museum?” the event might be just for you. Though Tubman’s accomplishments as a liberator and leader on the Underground Railroad are familiar to most Americans, her history as a Union spy and military commander tends to get overlooked.
MUSEUMS
Daily Mail

More than 12,000 CUNY students sign a petition to CANCEL an opera show about Emmett Till's lynching because the lyrics were written by a white woman - but show's black composer calls effort 'an insult to me as a black woman'

At least 12,000 students at the City University of New York have signed a petition to cancel an opera about Emmett Till, the victim of a high-profile 1955 lynching in Mississippi, saying that the school should no longer host the show because it was written by a white woman. John...
PERFORMING ARTS

