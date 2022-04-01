Black American photographer Chester Higgins documents African culture

According to the FBI’s hate crime statistics updated in late October, anti-Asian hate crimes have risen an alarming 73%, with more than 9,000 incidents reported in the past year. Social media movements and hashtags like #StopAsianHate have brought attention to several gruesome hate crimes, among them the Atlanta spa...
Founded in 2019 by Jason Broadnax, an ‘army brat’ from Delray Beach, FL, Moor Global is a Black-owned travel agency from Florida that combines traveling, real estate and descendants of Africans from all over the world. “Moor Global was created for Africans from all across the diaspora to come back together and regain all the great knowledge and wealth that we had when the Moors ruled the world.
As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
New York Times reporter and creator of the 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones stirred up controversy on Twitter Monday when she claimed in a since-deleted tweet that 'tipping is a legacy of slavery,' sparking an argument with an historian she claims is 'obsessed' with her. 'Tipping is a legacy of slavery...
Outside a school in Squaw Lake, Minn., March 7, 2022. (Jaida Grey Eagle/The New York Times) The map dots, resembling a scattergram of America, point to snow-covered pinnacles, remote islands and places in between.
I’m sharing my grandmother’s map of a history that I couldn’t see, with the optimism that we can follow it toward a more just future for all.
A genomic study of Native peoples in the San Francisco Bay Area finds that eight present-day members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe share ancestry with 12 individuals who lived in the region several hundred to 2,000 years ago. Reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study...
On March 22, 1622, Powhatan fighters killed 347 English colonists in Virginia. The English quickly called it a “massacre.” The colony, founded in 1607, could have collapsed. Instead, the survivors, supported by reinforcements and new weapons from England, launched a deadly series of reprisals. By the time active hostility ended in 1624, colonists and new recruits from England had likely killed more Natives than the number of colonial victims in 1622.
Millions of American citizens are currently living abroad. However, the United States does not formally count the number of Americans who move to other countries and does not require its citizens to register an official place of residence. This makes keeping track of American expatriates a challenge. The United Nations Population Division currently estimates that […]
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
Founder and president of The Woodson Center Bob Woodson blasted "elites" in America for forcing the racial issue about justice, calling it "insulting" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." BOB WOODSON: It's not only intolerant, but it's insulting … they're using the black issue about justice as the reason for the...
The International Spy Museum will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s birth with a virtual talk at noon Wednesday. If you’re thinking “Wait—the Spy Museum?” the event might be just for you. Though Tubman’s accomplishments as a liberator and leader on the Underground Railroad are familiar to most Americans, her history as a Union spy and military commander tends to get overlooked.
There have been conflicting accounts of the infamous March 10 protest of a Yale Federalist Society event. Some accounts contend that the protest was brief and not-all-that disruptive in the scheme of things; others claim that the protest disrupted not only the event, but was so noisy that it disrupted classes and meetings elsewhere in the building.
The Sanskrit word “darshan” means to glimpse or appear. In Hinduism, worshippers can only achieve full spiritual realization once they enter a personal relationship with a deity. That relationship will be a mutual exchange. In true darshan, the devotee can view the deity and the deity will also reveal its soul.
After more than a decade documenting thousands of interviews for the Immigrant Archive Project, which he founded, Tony Hernández is finally getting his wish: The Library of Congress will archive his work. Reading the email from the Library of Congress recently requesting permission to archive the project “gave me...
At least 12,000 students at the City University of New York have signed a petition to cancel an opera about Emmett Till, the victim of a high-profile 1955 lynching in Mississippi, saying that the school should no longer host the show because it was written by a white woman. John...
Good Friday in New York, where the lobby of the Whitney is no longer on fire. Here's what else is happening:. New York's representative in the upcoming Eurovision-style American Song Contest is ENISA, a Brooklyn-born pop/R&B artist. A 42nd Street-Bryant Park subway entrance that's on the ground floor of a...
