BATON ROUGE, La. - Tommy Phillips was so worried that he went to his insurance agent to get some answers – and they weren’t good. Phillips, who lives near Boutte in St. Charles Parish, near levees, a canal and a pumping station, heard about changes on the way for the nation’s flood insurance program and wanted to know how much more he’ll eventually have to pay. FEMA has not yet provided that information, so he asked his insurer to quote him a rate as if it were a newly built house.

ECONOMY ・ 18 DAYS AGO