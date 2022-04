John Hayes, executive vice president of New Tripoli Bank, has been nominated to succeed Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk as chairman of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority. Hayes is vice chairman of the board of governors. Tuerk said last year after winning the mayor's job that he would be giving up the post. The board of governors oversees the LNAA, which operates Lehigh Valley International Airport, Queen City Airport in Allentown and Braden Airpark in Forks Township.

4 DAYS AGO