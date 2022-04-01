Ripleys: Laborers

The IRS has distributed three rounds of Economic Impact Payments. Not everyone has received the full stimulus payment- here’s how to check. In 2020 and 2021, the federal government sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. The maximum payment was $3,200 per person. To request payment of outstanding funds you didn’t receive you’ll have to file a Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax returns. Find more information here.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 DAYS AGO