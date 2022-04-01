Great line-up coming to Marion, Va. for Song of the Mountains

Bocephus sings the Blues. Of course, a new album announcement might seem a bit strange just days after your wife of 31 years passes away, and Williams thought about pushing to back, however the Williams family came to conclusion that, “music offers solace in the most difficult times.” And with that being said, Hank Williams Jr. has officially announced his next album, Rich White Honky Blues, and for this upcoming project, Hank is strippin’ it down and taking it all […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Announces Upcoming Blues Album, ‘Rich White Honky Blues’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO